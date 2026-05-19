Twisha Sharma Case Explained: Dowry, Drugs, Pregnancy, Mental Health And Claims From Both Families

The death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma in Bhopal has triggered a investigation after her family accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment and murder. Her mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, claimed Twisha underwent an abortion.

The death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma in Bhopal has turned into a high-profile and emotionally charged case, with both her family and in-laws making serious allegations against each other.

Twisha, originally from Noida, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12. She had married Samarth Singh in December 2025 after the two reportedly met through a dating app in 2024.

Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment, mental torture and murder. On the other hand, her mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, has publicly denied the allegations and levelled several accusations against Twisha's parents.

As the matter gains national attention, the Madhya Pradesh Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case.

Speaking to reporters and at a press conference, Giribala Singh claimed that Twisha had undergone a medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) shortly before her death.

According to Singh, Twisha discovered she was pregnant in March but did not want to continue with the pregnancy. She alleged that the family had objected to her taking abortion pills.

“The first child is very important for any family, but she never allowed us even a moment of happiness,” Singh claimed.

She further alleged that Twisha informed her husband Samarth Singh over the phone that she had taken MTP pills on May 7 while he was at court.

Singh also claimed that Twisha initially regretted beginning the process.

“When she started the first course of the MTP, she said she wanted to reverse this, which I knew was not possible,” she said.

According to Singh, the family still supported Twisha through the entire procedure despite emotional pain.

Claims about mental health and treatment

Giribala Singh also claimed that Twisha had been receiving psychiatric counselling and was on medication.

“She went for psychiatric counselling also, and medicines were prescribed to her,” Singh said while speaking about her condition.

She further alleged that Twisha's behaviour changed frequently in the days before her death.

“She would remain stable for a day or so, but then again there would be a slight change in her condition,” Singh claimed.

The retired judge also alleged that the family noticed trembling in Twisha's hands, which she described as withdrawal symptoms.

However, these claims have not been independently confirmed by investigators so far.

During the press conference, Giribala Singh made several allegations against Twisha's parents. She claimed that they had pushed Twisha into the glamour world at a very young age and financially benefited from her looks and public image.

“She was their source of earnings,” Singh alleged.

According to her, Twisha herself had spoken about pressure from her family and differences between the two households.

Retired Judge Giribala Singh just EXPOSED the real truth in Twisha Sharma case!“Twisha's parents never came to see her in five months. They were earning out of her looks and now not allowing her cremation. We have faith in the probe agencies and my truth.”She revealed:... twitter/CARdWtRuyy

- The Forgotten 'Man' ‍⚖️ (@SamSiff) May 18, 2026

“Twisha used to say that her family had thrust her into the glamour world from a very young age,” Singh claimed.

She also questioned why Twisha's parents allegedly did not visit her for several months after the marriage.

“For five months, her parents never visited,” she said.

The retired judge also made remarks about Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, calling his personality“strange” and referring to his long work history in the pharmaceutical sector in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

However, she added that the matter is now sub judice and under legal examination.

Speaking about the ongoing investigation into the death of Twisha Sharma, her mother-in-law and retired judge Giribala Singh denied all allegations of dowry harassment and claimed the police acted in haste under pressure.

“Our lawyer will explain everything. Charges have not even been framed yet and the matter is still at the discharge stage,” Singh said. She alleged that the case against the family was based mainly on WhatsApp messages and accusations that“have no real basis”.

Questioning the dowry allegations, Singh said,“Why would we ask for a dowry of Rs 2 lakh when we ourselves gave them Rs 7.5 lakh? It simply makes no sense.”

She further claimed that her perception of Twisha changed after marriage.“We had believed she was very cultured and spiritual. I even used to recite Sanskrit shlokas with her. But later, she stopped praying completely,” Singh alleged.

VIDEO | Twisha Sharma Death Case: Twisha's mother-in-law Giribala Singh says,“Our lawyer will explain everything. Where have charges been framed? The matter is still at the discharge stage. I think the police, under pressure from these people and because of all these WhatsApp... twitter/LnBbAWZip8

- Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 19, 2026

#WATCH | Bhopal, MP | Twisha Sharma death case | Mother-in-law of the victim and retired judge Giribala Singh says, "It's a profound loss for us because, whatever the circumstances, she was a part of our family... She went for psychiatric counselling also, and medicines were... twitter/0dWduamFGI

- ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026

According to her, daily rituals such as lighting incense sticks and lamps and offering prayers to the Tulsi plant were regular practices in their home, but Twisha allegedly showed no interest in them.

Singh also made fresh claims regarding Twisha's health and lifestyle. She alleged that Twisha admitted before both her and a doctor that she had consumed a large amount of marijuana or cannabis.

“The doctor asked why she wanted to terminate the pregnancy, and she said she had consumed a lot of marijuana,” Singh claimed.

She further alleged that scented candles and fragrances were often kept in Twisha's room to hide the smell of cannabis. However, these allegations have not been independently verified by investigators so far.

Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, has strongly denied the claims made by the in-laws.

He has accused Twisha's husband and in-laws of dowry harassment and mental torture. According to the family, Twisha had been under severe stress after marriage.

Navnidhi Sharma also rejected claims that his daughter consumed drugs. Instead, he alleged that a drug-related case should be filed against Samarth Singh, whom he described as a“major drug addict”.

The family has also raised doubts over the circumstances of Twisha's death and demanded a fresh post-mortem examination.

Speaking to reporters, Navnidhi Sharma requested that his daughter's body be shifted to AIIMS Delhi for a second autopsy before decomposition begins.

He said the second post-mortem was necessary to establish the real cause of death and rule out any possible cover-up.

Reports have also claimed that Twisha had sent distress messages to a close friend shortly before her death. Details of those messages have not been officially released yet, but they have increased public interest in the investigation.

The case has become even more sensitive because Twisha was reportedly pregnant at the time of her death.

Chats between Twisha Sharma and her mother revealed she was repeatedly expressing stress over her married life, her husband doubted and suspected her too twitter/kuuIVxIQ8S

- The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) May 18, 2026

Conflicting statements from both families about her mental condition, pregnancy and married life have added several layers to the investigation.

Due to the seriousness of the allegations, a six-member SIT has been formed by the Madhya Pradesh Police to investigate the matter.

The probe is looking into allegations of dowry harassment, mental torture and possible murder.

Police have already registered a case against Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh.

While a court in Bhopal granted anticipatory bail to Giribala Singh, the anticipatory bail plea filed by Samarth Singh was rejected.

Police officials are continuing efforts to arrest him.

Investigators are also examining medical records, witness statements, digital evidence and communication records linked to the case.

New CCTV footage raises fresh questions

A newly surfaced CCTV video in the Twisha Sharma death case has raised fresh questions about the sequence of events on the night of the incident. The footage reportedly shows Twisha walking towards the terrace alone.

CCTV footage emerges in Twisha Sharma murder case (Bhopal)31-year-old Twisha is seen climbing stairs shortly before her death. Her husband Samarth Singh & others attempt CPR. Ex-judge mother-in-law Giribala Singh enters a room. Later, three people carry her body downstairs... twitter/ijhLPvJiSs

- Arohi Shukla (@arohishukl50402) May 19, 2026

Some time later, her husband Samarth Singh and two others are seen carrying her downstairs. The video also appears to show attempts to give her CPR on the stairs. However, her exact condition at that moment remains unclear. Investigators are now examining the footage to build a detailed timeline of events.

Protest outside Chief Minister's residence

The case has also seen public protests. On Sunday, Twisha's father and several family members staged a sit-in protest outside the residence of Mohan Yadav in Bhopal.

The family demanded a fair investigation and stronger action against the accused.

The protest attracted public attention and further increased pressure on authorities to ensure a transparent investigation.

Case remains under investigation

At present, investigators are trying to piece together the final days before Twisha Sharma's death. Several important questions still remain unanswered, including the exact cause of death, the circumstances surrounding her pregnancy, and whether she faced harassment after marriage.

Both families continue to make strong and conflicting allegations, while police say the investigation is still ongoing.

As the SIT probe continues, the case has sparked wider conversations about dowry harassment, mental health, family pressure and the treatment of women after marriage.