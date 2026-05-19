LSEG Renews Partnership With Broadcom To Enhance Technology Infrastructure And Client Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New five-year agreement will expand LSEG's use of VMware Cloud Foundation as part of its multi-cloud strategy

LONDON and PALO ALTO, Calif., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSEG and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today announced a renewal of their long-standing technology partnership, underpinned by a new five-year agreement centered on VMware Cloud Foundation. The initiative complements LSEG's existing cloud partnerships.

LSEG has been using VMware software across parts of its technology stack for more than a decade. The new agreement extends this relationship, including the use of VMware Cloud Foundation to support LSEG's private cloud platform for parts of LSEG's infrastructure. Additionally, Broadcom will provide professional services to LSEG to roll out VMware Cloud Foundation 9 across its environments.

VMware Cloud Foundation 9 will support a consistent private cloud platform capable of supporting a wide range of workloads across both traditional and modern applications. This approach will strengthen resilience, improve operational efficiency and enhance security across a complex, highly regulated environment, while enabling greater automation over time.

“Extending our use of VMware Cloud Foundation supports an engineered private cloud for our operations, while giving us the flexibility to support new services and workloads as our technology needs evolve,” said Andrew Knight, CIO, Infrastructure and Cloud, LSEG.

“LSEG operates important market infrastructure, where reliability and performance really matter,” said Luigi Freguia, President, EMEA Sales, Broadcom.“This new five-year agreement reflects the Group's confidence in VMware Cloud Foundation to support those demands, providing a secure and resilient platform that can evolve as market needs change.”

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductors and infrastructure software for global organizations' complex, mission-critical needs. Broadcom combines long-term R&D investment with superb execution to deliver the best technology, at scale. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit .

About LSEG

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider, playing a vital social and economic role in the world's financial system. With our open approach, trusted expertise and global scale, we enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities. We are dedicated partners with extensive experience, deep knowledge and a worldwide presence in data and analytics; indices; capital formation; and trade execution, clearing and risk management across multiple asset classes. LSEG is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with significant operations in 65 countries across EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. We employ over 26,000 people globally, more than half located in Asia Pacific. LSEG's ticker symbol is LSEG.

Media Contacts:

Ollie Bennett

Broadcom EMEA Communications

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Roger T. Fortier

VMware Cloud Foundation Division, Broadcom

+1.408.348.1569

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