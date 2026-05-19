Exposing Together Commercial Finance Limited Predatory Services And Hidden Fees

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A new investigative report into the specialist lending market has exposed the "predatory" nature of hidden fees within unregulated bridging loans, highlighting how borrowers are being trapped by "ugly" contractual clauses that can double the cost of a loan without warning.

The investigation, published by KIS Bridging Loans, details the bad practices in bridging finance and how some unregulated lenders, specifically citing Together Financial Services Limited (Together) employ aggressive renewal fee structures that capitalise on borrowers when they are at their most vulnerable.

The report features a shocking case study of a borrower with Together Commercial Finance Limited. After taking out a gross facility of £800,000, the borrower faced a 5% renewal fee (£40,000) the moment the loan went over its 12-month term.

Crucially, the investigation reveals that even after the borrower repaid the vast majority of the debt (reducing the balance to £237,000), Together continued to charge renewal fees based on the original £800,000 gross loan amount, rather than the actual amount owed. Over five years, these recurring fees totalled over £200,000, leading to a redemption figure nearly double what the borrower expected.

Here's the full breakdown of what happened:

A borrower took out an unregulated bridging loan with Together Commercial Finance Limited. The gross facility was just over £800,000. After fees and retained interest for 12 months were deducted, the net amount received by the borrower was approximately £718,000.

The loan was secured against two investment properties, which were intended to be the retirement fund for the borrower and his family. The borrower's intended exit was the sale of the properties.

The loan went beyond its original 12 month term and a renewal fee of a little over £40,000 was in this case added to the loan balance. This was calculated as 5% of the original gross loan amount. The borrower was also required to start making monthly interest payments, that were over £6,000 per month.

A few months later, the borrower sold one of the properties and repaid approximately £615,000, reducing the balance to around £237,000. The borrower then continued making monthly interest payments of around £2,000 per month for the next 4 years.

Five years since taking out the original loan, the borrower requested a redemption figure, where he discovered that further renewal fees had been applied. Those fees were again calculated with reference to the original gross facility, not the much lower balance that remained after the partial repayment 4 years earlier.

The result was that total renewal fees, including the first one that was added to the loan balance, came to a little over £200,000. The redemption figure was not the £237,000 or so that they had been expecting, it was £397,000!

The borrower had been aware of the first renewal fee, which had already been added to the loan balance. However, they were shocked by the other four renewal fees that had also been charged.

The borrower complained to the lender. In their Final Response, that we have reviewed, Together Commercial Finance did not uphold the complaint and stated that, under the terms of the agreement, renewal fees were charged at 5% of the original gross loan amount. They also informed the borrower that a further renewal fee would be added at the next renewal date unless it has been redeemed.

“Renewal fees of more than 2% are an ugly practice,” says Holly Andrews, author of the report.“The lender is already earning interest; to use a delay in sale or refinance as an opportunity to charge 5% of the original loan repeatedly is exploitative. These fees can literally strip all profit from a development project and lead to the loss of family assets.”

KIS Bridging Loans is urging any borrowers who have been affected by excessive fees, aggressive collection tactics, or "hidden" costs from Together Money or similar lenders to come forward. The firm is offering free guidance to help borrowers identify if they have been treated unfairly and to explore "re-bridging" options to escape predatory contracts in bridging loans before renewal dates hit.