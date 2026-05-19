Latam Pre-Open: Argentina Leads While Brazil Splits Oil-Up

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Live ticker intelligence Brazil Live Market Board Live market data

May 19, 04:02 IBOV 176,976 -0.17% USD/BRL 5.01 +0.45% SELIC 14.50% PETR4 46.44 +2.13%

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,976 -0.17% +26.74% 177,284 - - - USD/BRL 5.01 +0.45% -11.41% 4.99 5.01 4.99 - SELIC 14.50% - - - - - PETR4 46.44 +2.13% +45.22% 45.47 46.46 44.47 57,307,700 VALE3 81.83 -2.00% +47.87% 83.50 83.60 81.06 22,643,300 ITUB4 39.62 -0.20% +6.41% 39.70 39.85 39.30 22,961,000 BBDC4 17.66 -0.17% +13.64% 17.69 17.81 17.49 17,556,300 BBAS3 20.42 -1.35% -18.45% 20.70 20.80 20.25 21,487,600 B3SA3 16.72 +0.12% +12.82% 16.70 16.92 16.50 31,315,600 ABEV3 15.81 +0.76% +10.41% 15.69 15.85 15.61 20,787,700 WEGE3 42.34 -1.83% -4.96% 43.13 43.27 42.01 6,986,700 PRIO3 68.82 +0.03% +74.71% 68.80 69.24 67.50 7,627,800 SUZB3 41.97 +0.65% -21.09% 41.70 42.32 41.12 5,676,500 RENT3 42.97 -0.02% +2.07% 42.98 43.38 42.35 6,725,900 AZZA3 19.34 +1.52% -57.02% 19.05 19.70 18.97 1,658,800 CSNA3 6.15 -4.21% -32.27% 6.42 6.44 6.07 15,837,700 GGBR4 23.26 -0.34% +48.25% 23.34 23.60 23.05 8,059,100 ENEV3 24.99 -0.28% +69.77% 25.06 25.20 24.75 10,333,900

Largest live moves in this report universe

CSNA36.15-4.21% PETR446.44+2.13% VALE381.83-2.00% WEGE342.34-1.83% AZZA319.34+1.52% BBAS320.42-1.35% ABEV315.81+0.76% SUZB341.97+0.65%

Live cross-market prices, session ranges and volume update through the day, giving each report a richer read on the instruments that matter most for the session.

Rio Times Morning Market Signal · Latin America

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 · Pre-open anomaly sweep across 211 instruments · By Sofia Gabriela Martinez

Key Facts

- Argentina is the lone rotation. MERVAL +4.00% pre-cash with YPF +8.23%, GGAL +3.71%, Pampa +3.60%, TGS +4.17%, Loma Negra +4.03%, CEPU +3.27% and COME +4.66%. Eight of the regional top-fifteen upside prints are Buenos Aires-listed. USD/ARS effectively flat at −0.04% - peso-stable, equity-only repricing.

- Brazil splits internally. Petrobras (PETR4) +2.13% while Vale (VALE3) −2.00% and CSN (CSNA3) −4.21%. The +6.34 percentage-point Petrobras-vs-CSN spread is the morning's cleanest intra-Brazil signal. The local market refuses to sell oil-equity even as crude itself breaks lower.

- The commodity tape cracks together. WTI −5.54%, Brent −2.08%, coffee −6.36%, cocoa −5.85%, orange juice −5.05%. Agri and energy lead the downside in synchrony, not metals this time. CMIN3 −9.32% is the largest single-name move of the universe.

- Risk gauges relax. VIX −3.31% to 17.82, BTC −0.07%, USD/BRL flat at 5.01, USD/CLP −1.03%. No risk-off signature in cross-asset signals despite the headline equity weakness in Brazilian mining names. The dollar is weaker against Latin crosses, not stronger.

- Tuesday inverts Monday. Ibovespa opens from 176,976 (−0.17% live), IPC México at 68,405 (+0.63%), Chile's IPSA at 10,468 (+0.45%), MERVAL at 2,816,245 (+4.00%). Yesterday 79.6% of equities were down; Tuesday opens with 58.7% up. Same week, opposite tape.

Yesterday's risk-off wave did not extend. The proof is not in the headline indices. It is in the 6.34-point gap between Petrobras and CSN inside the same Brazilian equity index, in Argentina's broad-based rally where eight Buenos Aires names print between +3.27% and +8.23%, and in the synchronised crack of crude and agricultural softs without a corresponding move in volatility. The mechanism is sector rotation. FX is helping, not hurting. Equity is splitting.

01 The regime fingerprint

The 211-instrument anomaly sweep at 03:21 BRT Tuesday morning produced a clean signal across the eight tracked universes. Indices, foreign exchange and equities are up on net. Crypto is heavy but range-bound. Only the raw commodity tape sits in clean stress, with three-quarters of the contracts surveyed printing red. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that the asymmetry is what makes this a rotation tape rather than a drawdown tape: more than half the equity universe is up, the inverse of Monday's 79.6% down print.

Yesterday's Brazil-led equity sell did not propagate into a regional risk-off. It stayed local. Overnight the rest of the region rebuilt risk. Argentina led the rebuild, Mexico recovered the 50-DMA cluster broken Friday, Chile held firm on copper support, and the dollar weakened against most Latin crosses. The structural read is that this is a sector-rotation tape, not a panic tape.

02 The Argentina rally - broad-based, not single-name

What separates Tuesday's MERVAL print from any single-day Argentine bounce of the last six months is how broad it is. YPF +8.23%, COME +4.66%, TGS +4.17%, Loma Negra +4.03%, GGAL +3.71%, Pampa +3.60%, CEPU +3.27%, with ALUAR also moving - eight of the top fifteen upside prints across the region are Buenos Aires-listed. With USD/ARS effectively flat at −0.04%, the move is a peso-stable, equity-only repricing rather than a currency adjustment.

The structural read is that after Monday's region-wide drawdown, the Argentine bid is the first place real money rebuilt risk overnight. Buenos Aires opened where it broke Friday and rallied straight through the Monday capitulation low. The question Tuesday's session has to answer is whether that bid stays once Brazilian and Mexican cash open and the relative-value crowd shows up to fade it.

Pair Spread (pp) What it means PETR4 (+2.13%) vs CSNA3 (−4.21%) +6.34 Oil-up, steel-down inside the same equity index - morning's largest intra-Brazil divergence PETR4 (+2.13%) vs VALE3 (−2.00%) +4.13 Index's two heaviest weights pulling in opposite directions Brent (−2.08%) vs Copper (−0.26%) −1.82 Energy cracks faster than industrial metals - Chile beta defended USD/CLP (−1.03%) vs IPSA (+0.45%) −1.48 Chile peso strong, equity mildly up - copper hedge working USD/ARS (−0.04%) vs MERVAL (+4.00%) −4.04 Equity-only Argentine repricing - flow-driven, not FX-driven

03 Brazil's intra-equity split - the day's cleanest diagnostic

The Petrobras-vs-CSN spread matters because PETR4 trades +2.13% while crude itself is down −2.08%. That breaks the typical correlation. The local market refuses to sell PETR4 on a global oil break because the implied dividend yield and the Brazilian fiscal-flow narrative are doing the work that crude usually does. Steel and iron get hit on Chinese demand concerns that the commodity tape has already priced. The market is drawing a sharp distinction: oil-equity ≠ oil-future, but steel-equity = iron-ore-future.

Instrument Live % Category CMIN3 (CSN Mineração) −9.32% Brazil iron-ore Coffee −6.36% Soft commodity Cocoa −5.85% Soft commodity WTI crude −5.54% Energy Orange juice −5.05% Soft commodity JBS −4.60% Brazil protein CSNA3 (CSN) −4.21% Brazil steel Credicorp −3.94% Peru banking Southern Copper −2.76% Peru/Mexico copper SQM-B −2.60% Chile lithium Brent crude −2.08% Energy VALE3 (Vale) −2.00% Brazil iron-ore

04 The top stress signals

CSN Mineração leads the universe at −9.32%, the largest single-name move of the morning and a pure iron-ore proxy break. Coffee, cocoa and orange juice fall together - three agri softs printing between −5.05% and −6.36% is a coordinated soft-commodity event, not isolated names. WTI cracks through $103 with a −5.54% move, the first sub-$103 print since the April spike. JBS at −4.60% drags the protein complex through cattle (−2.69%) and beef (−2.67%). Credicorp at −3.94% is the only banking stress in an otherwise risk-on tape, the inverse of Monday when financials joined metals.

05 Sector clustering: oil-up, iron-down, agri-down

The downside list breaks into three material sector clusters today. The iron-and-steel leg contains CMIN3 −9.32%, CSNA3 −4.21%, VALE3 −2.00%, USIM5 −0.99%, GGBR4 −0.34%. The agricultural-softs leg contains coffee −6.36%, cocoa −5.85%, orange juice −5.05%, JBS −4.60%, MBRF3 −3.50%, cattle −2.69%, beef −2.67%, sugar −0.61%. The energy leg contains WTI −5.54% and Brent −2.08% on the commodity side, but with Petrobras +2.13% and PRIO3 +0.03% on the equity side - the cleanest example of Tuesday's split logic.

The upside list is dominated by Argentine equities (YPF, GGAL, Pampa, TGS, Loma Negra, CEPU, COME, BYMA all between +2.02% and +8.23%) and Brazilian consumer-facing names (HAPV3 +3.05%, AZZA3 +1.52%, LREN3 +1.62%, ABEV3 +0.76%, with WALMEX +2.23% leading Mexico). Banks are mixed: BBAS3 −1.35% and ITUB4 −0.20% on the negative side, but BSANTANDER Chile +0.26%, GFNORTE +2.06% in Mexico, GGAL +3.71% in Argentina. The banks-with-metals cluster from Monday has broken apart.

Pair Now Live % Read USD/BRL 5.01 flat No fresh FX shock; equity weakness not propagating into currency USD/CLP 900.43 −1.03% Chile peso strongest mover - copper-hedge supportive USD/ARS 1,396 −0.04% Argentine peso flat; rally is equity-only USD/MXN 17.29 +0.04% Peso range-bound around 17.30 USD/COP 3,798 +0.01% Colombian peso ignoring election cycle EUR/BRL 5.83 −0.63% Real strengthening against euro

06 What FX is telling us

FX is the cleanest counter-narrative to Brazil's headline equity weakness. A weaker dollar against Latin crosses on a day when commodities are breaking is unusual. It says the move is not a dollar-strength story, which would normally drag every emerging-market currency lower in lockstep. Instead, the bid is specifically in Latin currencies, supported by the relative-rate cushion that Brazilian, Mexican and Chilean central banks still offer over the Fed. The mechanism is sector rotation, not currency stress.

Coin Now Live % Read BTC 76,901 −0.07% Big-cap holds the line ETH 2,133 +0.19% Second-leg green print LINK 9.74 +1.54% DeFi outlier upside SOL 85.18 −0.14% Range-bound DOGE 0.10 −0.29% Speculative tail still heavy XRP 1.38 −0.36% Mild weakness AAVE 89.11 −0.27% Defensive DeFi

07 Crypto: big caps hold, alt complex bleeds

Bitcoin is essentially flat at −0.07%, Ethereum prints plus 0.19%, but the broader alt complex sees 88.9% of names down. The big caps hold, the speculative tail bleeds. That dispersion pattern is profile-typical for a rotation tape rather than a panic tape, and it is the inverse of Monday's BCH-led liquidation when the entire complex traded down in lockstep. Tuesday's crypto is doing what equity is doing - sorting itself into winners and losers within the same category.

08 Country read-through

Brazil: The Ibovespa opens from 176,976 (−0.17% live). The PETR4 +2.13% vs CSNA3 −4.21% split is the cleanest mechanical signal for the morning. Petrobras lifts dividend-paying financials and supports the index from one side; iron and steel drag from the other. USD/BRL at 5.01 essentially flat from yesterday provides no fresh FX impulse. The Selic stays at 14.50% until the June 17-18 Copom. Tuesday's domestic catalysts are April retail sales data due midweek and the IGP-10 mid-month inflation print on Wednesday.

Mexico: The S&P/BMV IPC at 68,405 (+0.63%) recovers the 50-DMA/200-DMA cluster broken Friday. USD/MXN at 17.29 essentially flat. Banxico anchored at 6.50% after the May 7 final cut. WALMEX +2.23%, GFNORTE +2.06%, CEMEX +0.82% lead the index. Grupo México −0.85% is the lone large-cap stress, mining-specific. The carry buffer over the Fed remains structurally compressed at roughly 200 basis points.

Chile: IPSA at 10,468 (+0.45%) supported by COPEC +4.96%, FALABELLA +2.72%, CENCOSUD +2.23%. USD/CLP at 900.43 is the morning's strongest FX move at −1.03%. Copper at $6.27 with copper-equity holding ground. SQM-B −2.60% is the lithium-specific outlier; the broader Chilean tape is firm.

Argentina: MERVAL at 2,816,245 (+4.00%) broke decisively above the prior week's range. YPF +8.23% leads with COME, TGS, GGAL and Loma Negra all printing between +3.71% and +4.66%. USD/ARS at 1,396 essentially flat. ALUAR −3.03% is the lone Buenos Aires negative. Macri 's“Próximo Paso” tour continues this week with Mendoza on Friday.

Colombia and Peru: Ecopetrol +5.50% is the morning's clearest single-name anomaly - Colombian oil-equity rallying while WTI cracks −5.54%, almost certainly refining-margin driven. Bancolombia +1.36%, Grupo Aval +4.49%. Credicorp −3.94% is the only banking stress in the region. Southern Copper −2.76% fits the broader commodity-down theme.

Tuesday open: Whether the Petrobras-vs-CSN spread holds at +6.34pp or narrows. Argentina rally durability through US session. Coffee and cocoa intraday stabilisation. Wednesday May 20: Brazil IGP-10 mid-month inflation print - the wholesale-sensitive index is the canary on petroleum-derivative passthrough. Thursday May 21: DHS Noem visit to Mexico City; Brazil Prisma Fiscal weekly report; Mexico Q1 GDP final print. Friday May 22: Brazil IBC-Br for April - first read on whether March's −0.67% extends. Macri“Próximo Paso” Mendoza stop. Binary risk: Trump's next Iran post moves Brent ±5% and rewrites the regional tape. Brent already broke −2.08% from Monday's $112 high; any escalation reverses that quickly.

09 What to watch this weekFrequently Asked Questions Why does the Petrobras-vs-CSN spread matter?

Both names sit inside the Ibovespa, both have commodity exposure, and they typically correlate. When PETR4 prints +2.13% while CSNA3 prints −4.21%, the index is making an active choice about which commodity story to back. The 6.34-point spread is rare enough to be diagnostic. It says Brazilian dividend yield and fiscal-flow narrative are now stronger drivers for the oil-equity than crude itself.

Is the Argentine rally sustainable?

It depends on whether real money flows follow the overnight bid. Equity-only rallies without FX confirmation tend to fade within 48 hours unless macroeconomic news supports them. The MERVAL needs to hold above +3% into Wednesday's open for the move to qualify as structural rather than a one-day short cover.

What does a falling VIX with falling commodities mean?

Concentrated stress, not systemic stress. Markets price the commodity break as a real-economy disinflation impulse rather than a financial accident. Historically the combination precedes either a clean rotation into defensive growth, or a brief pause before broader risk-off if the commodity bleed worsens through the US session.

Why is Ecopetrol up while WTI is down?

Probably refining margins. Colombian refiners benefit when feedstock crude falls faster than the wholesale product slate they sell. Ecopetrol's +5.50% print is the morning's clearest single-name anomaly and worth watching for follow-through in the US session.

Connected Coverage

Yesterday's pre-open analysis sits in our Monday ADR gap-down readout. The Brazilian Treasury revision behind the inflation backdrop is in our Fazenda 4.5% analysis. The Selic 13.25% market repricing sits in our Focus survey readout. The Brent $111 escalation sits in our Trump-Iran Truth Social analysis. The IBC-Br March contraction is in our GDP proxy analysis.

Reported by Sofia Gabriela Martinez for The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 19, 2026 - 04:25 BRT, pre-Brazilian open.

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