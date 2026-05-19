MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) First Hydrogen Completes Design and IP Protection for Major Performance and Efficiency Optimization Including Amphibous Capabilities to Its Ground Drone Technology Platform

May 19, 2026 3:05 AM EDT | Source: First Hydrogen Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the design and intellectual property (IP) protection of a significant performance and efficiency optimization including amphibious capabilities to its unmanned ground drone platform ("UGV").

Current UGV technologies generally fall into two categories. At one end are heavy, expensive autonomous tracked vehicles, which offer ruggedness but are costly, heavy, and limited in complex terrain navigation. At the other are quadruped robotic systems, which lack robustness and are constrained by lower speed, limited payload capacity, and restricted range.

First Hydrogen's UGV is designed to bridge this industry-recognized gap by delivering an extremely rugged, amphibious capable, mid-sized yet lightweight platform purpose-built for the demanding environments and high-speed operation. The latest upgrade is designed to enhance energy efficiency, while significantly improving traction and the UGV's ability to traverse steep, loose, and undulating terrain.

Based on the Company's review of existing technologies and patent filings, First Hydrogen believes the industry has long recognized the need for a ground mobility platform capable of combining rugged terrain performance, payload capacity, range and operational simplicity. The Company believes its approach is designed to address this need with a simpler, more robust and scalable solution with AI integration.

Purpose-Built Modular Architecture

At the core of the UGV is a patented, folding chassis architecture featuring eight articulated semi-robotic legs with integrated leg-wheel assemblies. This hybrid leg-wheel design enables continuous four-point ground contact, delivering exceptional stability, maneuverability and speed across terrain that typically grounds conventional wheeled or tracked systems.

The platform's hot-swappable mission modules allow operators to rapidly transition between roles, including logistics cradles, ISR sensor masts, drone launch and recovery systems, refueling stations and other payload interfaces. Identical interchangeable components across all positions reduce manufacturing complexity, improve serviceability and support high-volume production efficiency.

The UGV is also designed for endurance and range, with structural redundancy and a mass-efficient structure intended to carry meaningful payloads, reduce overall system weight and travels farther per charge than conventional articulated quadruped systems.

Addressing Large and Growing Markets

The UGV is positioned to serve multiple high-growth sectors from launch, including industrial automation, security, defense and last mile delivery. Remote and hazardous industrial environments such as pipelines, mines, offshore facilities and heavy manufacturing sites continue to face rising safety, compliance and operating costs. Autonomous ground systems offer a high-return solution by improving safety outcomes while reducing manpower and downtime.

In parallel, global demand for unmanned systems in defense and critical infrastructure protection continues to accelerate as governments and operators seek persistent situational awareness without placing personnel in harm's way. A ground platform capable of deploying and supporting aerial assets directly from the field significantly multiplies operational reach.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the global robotics market is estimated at approximately US$88.27 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach approximately US$218.56 billion by 2031, representing a 19.86% compound annual growth rate. This growth is being driven by increasing automation, labour shortages, logistics and warehousing demand, and the growing adoption of robotic platforms across industrial and commercial applications. (Mordor Intelligence )

About First Hydrogen Corp. (FirstHydrogen )

First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver, Montreal, Germany and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles, green hydrogen production and distribution. The Company has designed and built two hydrogen- fuel-cell-powered light commercial vehicles ("FCEV"). The FCEV are road-legal in the United Kingdom (excluding Northern Ireland) with 6,000 km of testing completed and have achieved a range of 630+ kilometres on a single refueling. The vehicles have successfully been trialled in real-world conditions with fleet operators in the United Kingdom.

About First Nuclear Corp. (FirstNuclear )

First Nuclear Corp. is committed to developing and commercializing advanced clean energy solutions, including green hydrogen produced by state-of-the-art Small Modular Reactors. The Company aims to provide scalable, sustainable, and economically viable alternatives to meet global climate goals and enhance energy security.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

FIRST HYDROGEN CORP.

"Balraj Mann"

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Balraj Mann

First Hydrogen Corp.

604-601-2018

...

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains information or statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of First Hydrogen, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths and strategies of First Hydrogen. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.

The forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on management's assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management's experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analyses and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for First Hydrogen's products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of First Hydrogen as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. First Hydrogen undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

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Source: First Hydrogen Corp.