How Venomous Is 'Dhamin' Snake Found At Salman Khan's Apartment ? Know All About It

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) A five-foot-long 'Dhamin' snake, also known as the Indian rat snake, was found slithering inside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's luxe Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai and was safely rescued from the premises.

A snake wrangler was called to the spot to control the situation. In the evening, a police constable on duty informed snake rescue expert Vicky Dubey about the incident.

As soon as he received the information, Dubey reached the spot and safely rescued the nearly 5-foot-long snake with proper precautions. The matter was also reported to the Bandra West Police Station and the Forest Department control room.

No one was injured during the entire operation, and the situation remained completely under control. Following the incident, an official diary entry regarding the matter was made at the Bandra West Police Station.

However, talking about the“Dhaman Jatika” snake, which is usually referred as the Indian Rat Snake, is a common non-venomous snake found across India. It feeds on rats, frogs, lizards, and other small animals.

Talking about Salman, the superstar penned a note stating that he has plenty of attention from his vast social circle. It comes after the“Dabangg” actor wrote a post about“loneliness and being alone”.

He wrote,“Arre yaar Mai apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha (Hey, I wasn't talking about myself). How can I be alone when I have such a large amazing family n friends n how can I be lonely when I have u guys,your wishes n Duas, I would be the biggest na shukra (ungrateful person) ever”.

However, the actor then shared that sometimes his social battery runs out, and he just can't deal with people. Hence, he prefers some“me time”.

“Kabhi Kabhi logon ke saath reh kar pak jaata hun, isliye some me time, Buss... Iss baar koi photo nahi breaking news bana diya, Mummy pooch rahi hai, Kya hua Beta? Chill maro yaar (Sometimes I get bored of being around people, so I take some time off, that's it... This time, no photos, you guys turned it into breaking news, Mom is asking, 'What happened, Beta?' Chill guys)”, he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be next seen in 'Maatrubhumi'.