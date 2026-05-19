Nitin Nabin's Guidelines To Boost BJP's Grassroots Outreach In Odisha

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said BJP National President Nitin Nabin's strategic guidelines will significantly accelerate the party's grassroots momentum and public outreach in the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Monday convened a meeting of the Odisha BJP core committee at the party's state headquarters in Bhubaneswar. The meeting was attended by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, BJP state president Manmohan Samal and other senior party leaders.

Nabin's Roadmap for Grassroots Outreach

Speaking to ANI, Parida said, "His interaction with party workers will accelerate our pace of work. We will all work towards fulfilling PM Narendra Modi's vision. He guided us on how to strengthen the grassroots level, how to address the demands of the public, and how to take Modiji's vision to the people."

Affirming the party's absolute alignment with the upcoming statutory process, party leaders noted that Nabin has issued strict directives to keep the upcoming revision drive error-free while scaling up direct community interactions.

Echoing similar thoughts, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi told ANI, "Nitin Nabin gave us the right kind of mantra, he asked us to work hard, work together and that there should be coordination and collective responsibility. The office bearers who work at a state level must go to the interior areas and spend nights there. This was a roadmap for all of us, he asked us to not just sit in the offices but go out and mingle with people."

Sarangi further noted that the party chief has assigned specific operational responsibilities to Members of Parliament (MPs) to strengthen assembly segments.

Spiritual Visit to Jagannath Temple

BJP National President Nitin Nabin, accompanied by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Monday also visited Jagannath Temple in Puri to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath and the sibling deities.

Expressing profound gratitude after the recent assembly elections, Nitin Nabin stated that seeking the blessings of Lord Jagannath alongside the chief minister was a moment of great fortune as they prayed for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the entire nation. (ANI)

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