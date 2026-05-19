Al Khulaifi, Italian Official Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Rome, Italy: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Sunday in Rome with Diplomatic Advisor to Prime Minister, Fabrizio Saggio.

The meeting reviewed bilateral cooperation and relations and discussed regional developments, particularly those related to ceasefire between the United States and Iran, as well as efforts aimed at de-escalation to enhance security and stability in the region.

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of the close strategic relations between the two countries and Qatar's aspiration to elevate them to broader horizons of cooperation across various fields.