Azerbaijan, Georgia Sign Major Energy And Transport Agreements

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and Georgia reaffirmed their strategic partnership on May 18 by signing a broad package of agreements aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation in energy, transportation and regional connectivity, Trend reports.

The documents were signed in Baku during the visit of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who traveled to Azerbaijan to participate in WUF13. The signing ceremony was attended by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and PM Kobakhidze.

According to a statement published by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, the two leaders highlighted the significance of the agreements in strengthening cooperation between the neighboring countries and underscored the growing role of Azerbaijan and Georgia as a regional connectivity hub linking international markets.

The signed documents include intergovernmental agreements on natural gas supplies to Georgia, the extension of transit arrangements for additional Azerbaijani gas exports to global markets, electricity supplies to Georgia, and the transit of electricity through Georgia to Türkiye.

The sides also signed a protocol by the Coordination Council confirming the completion and final acceptance of modernization work carried out under the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project.

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