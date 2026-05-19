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Invitation: Sandbox Swap Meet Sponsored by Sandstorm Comics | 28-31 May 2026
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dear journalist,
I hope you’re doing well.
We would like to invite you to attend Sandbox Swap Meet, U’E’s leading community pop culture event, taking place from 28–31 May 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, where Sandstorm Comics has been announced as the title sponsor for thi’ year’s edition.
Expected to attract more than 16,000 collectors, creators, artists, gamers, and pop culture enthusiasts, the four-day event will celebrate comics, gaming, collectibles, art, and community culture from across the region and beyond.
The first day of the event, Thursday, 28 May, will feature the official opening ceremony, marking the launch of t’is year’s edition and offering attendees and media the opportunity to experience key event highlights from day one.
As part of its presence at the event, Sandstorm Comics will showcase its growing library of original comic book and manga titles, including Solarblader, Acro & the Cat, All Upon A Time, Istabraq, and Space Scavengers. Visitors will also be able to attend artist signings and meet-and-greet sessions with the creative team behind’Abu Dhabi’s first dedicated comic book studio.
Mo Abedin, Head of Sandstorm Comics, will also be available onsite throughout the event for interviews and media opportunities upon request.
I hope you’re doing well.
We would like to invite you to attend Sandbox Swap Meet, U’E’s leading community pop culture event, taking place from 28–31 May 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, where Sandstorm Comics has been announced as the title sponsor for thi’ year’s edition.
Expected to attract more than 16,000 collectors, creators, artists, gamers, and pop culture enthusiasts, the four-day event will celebrate comics, gaming, collectibles, art, and community culture from across the region and beyond.
The first day of the event, Thursday, 28 May, will feature the official opening ceremony, marking the launch of t’is year’s edition and offering attendees and media the opportunity to experience key event highlights from day one.
As part of its presence at the event, Sandstorm Comics will showcase its growing library of original comic book and manga titles, including Solarblader, Acro & the Cat, All Upon A Time, Istabraq, and Space Scavengers. Visitors will also be able to attend artist signings and meet-and-greet sessions with the creative team behind’Abu Dhabi’s first dedicated comic book studio.
Mo Abedin, Head of Sandstorm Comics, will also be available onsite throughout the event for interviews and media opportunities upon request.
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