WUF13 In Baku Discussing Plan For Global Housing Crisis

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is hosting a dialogue on the theme "The Global Housing Crisis: What's the Plan?", Trend reports.

The aim of this dialogue is to stimulate the development of effective strategies and collaborative frameworks among stakeholders to address complex global housing and urbanization challenges, with a particular focus on equity, sustainability, and resilience.

The participants will learn about the practical changes needed to improve housing conditions, drawing on actionable insights, including how public policy, financing, design, and local community efforts can align to address housing shortages.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 to 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Government of Azerbaijan.

The event's program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges – the issue of housing provision.

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