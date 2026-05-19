Kalmar brings the fully electric TT7 terminal tractor to European markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 19 MAY 2026 AT 9:00 (EEST)

Kalmar is proud to announce the launch of the fully electric version of the Kalmar TT7 terminal tractor, the TT7 EV. Specifically engineered to meet the growing demand for zero-emission solutions in the European market, the TT7 EV joins the newly released TT7 series as a robust, battery-electric alternative for port terminal, yard, and logistics operations. The start of sales will take place on 19-21 May 2026 in the TOC Europe Conference in Hamburg, Germany.

The Kalmar TT7 EV has the re-engineered chassis of the TT7 series, which was developed based on extensive customer feedback regarding durability and ease of maintenance. By utilising a heavy-duty galvanised steel frame and reinforced axles, the terminal tractor provides the structural integrity required for demanding European shunting operations.

Other key features include:



Superior visibility: One of the widest front view windscreens in the industry, paired with large rear windows and convex side mirrors to ensure operator safety.

Operational connectivity: Delivered with the hardware and software required for MyKalmar INSIGHT, allowing customers to monitor battery health and performance metrics to drive operational efficiency.

Maintenance-friendly design: To simplify repairs, the front bumper is constructed in three sections, and the electric drivetrain reduces the number of mechanical components requiring service. Operator comfort: The cabin features improved suspension, climate control, and other updated ergonomic features to ensure a productive working environment.

Thor Brenden, President, Terminal Tractors at Kalmar:“The Kalmar TT7 EV is a direct response to our European customers who have been waiting for a zero-emission variant of our latest terminal tractor platform. We have focused on combining the practical robustness of the TT7 series with a sustainable drivetrain. It is a reliable and efficient solution for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint without compromising on the essential power and visibility required for daily operations.”

For more information about the TT7 Series and Kalmar's complete range of terminal tractors, visit the website. Kalmar also welcomes customers and partners to TOC Europe on 19-21 May 2026 for one-on-one consultations to review the technical capabilities of the range and discuss how Kalmar can support the transition to electric cargo handling.

Further information for the press:

Cristina Murray, Director, Marketing & Communications, Kalmar Terminal Tractors, ...

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion.



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The Kalmar TT7 EV Terminal Tractor