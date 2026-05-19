Blue Cap AG With A Strong Start Into Fiscal Year 2026
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Blue Cap AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Blue Cap AG with a strong start into fiscal year 2026
19.05.2026 / 07:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Blue Cap AG with a strong start into fiscal year 2026
Note: Differences may occur due to rounding; changes are based on calculations using exact values
(*) Q1 2025 figures reflect continuing operations as of 31 December 2025
Outlook for 2026 – Guidance increase following acquisition of Janoschka AG
The Management Board of Blue Cap confirms the transaction-related increased guidance published on 7 May 2026. Following completion of the transaction, the new investment Janoschka AG will be fully consolidated and will therefore proportionately increase Group revenue and margin. The Management Board expects full-year revenue of EUR 170–190 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.5–8.5%.
With the acquisition of Janoschka AG, Blue Cap is strategically strengthening its portfolio with a company that offers new value creation potential following the successful disposals of the past two years. Due to its business model and current situation, Janoschka AG fits very well with Blue Cap's acquisition profile and strategy. Closing of the transaction is expected in the first half of 2026.
Dr. Henning von Kottwitz, CEO of Blue Cap, comments:“With the acquisition of Janoschka, we are executing the largest single acquisition in Blue Cap's history in terms of revenue. Janoschka's business model, positioning and potential underline our objectives for the further development of the Group. At the same time, we continue to have sufficient financial resources for further acquisitions.”
Henning Eschweiler, COO of Blue Cap, adds:“Janoschka is strongly positioned internationally and serves customer segments with stable demand. These are solid conditions for working together with the Janoschka team on the identified value levers for the company's further development.”
A virtual conference call with the Management Board of Blue Cap AG will take place today at 2:00 p.m. (CEST) in connection with the published figures. Registration is available via the following link:
The presentation will be available after the conference call on the website at:
(1) Adjustments: Adjusted for extraordinary, non-recurring and other effects from reorganization measures and one-off effects, as well as effects arising from purchase price allocations
About Blue Cap AG
Blue Cap AG is a listed investment company founded in 2006 and headquartered in Munich. The Company acquires medium-sized B2B companies in special situations and supports their entrepreneurial development with the aim of selling them later at a profit. The acquired companies are headquartered in the DACH region, generate revenues between EUR 20 million and EUR 200 million, and have a sustainably stable core business. Blue Cap currently holds mostly majority stakes in five companies operating in the adhesives & coatings technology, plastics technology, production technology, life sciences, and business services sectors. The Group currently employs around 550 people in Germany and other European countries. Blue Cap AG is listed on the open market (Scale, Frankfurt and m:access, Munich; ISIN: DE000A0JM2M1; ticker symbol: B7E).
Contact:
Blue Cap AG
19.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Blue Cap AG
|Ludwigstraße 11
|80539 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89-288 909 0
|Fax:
|+49 89 288 909 19
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JM2M1
|WKN:
|A0JM2M
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2329434
|
2329434 19.05.2026 CET/CEST
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