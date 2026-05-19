Shivaleeka Oberoi, Abhishek Pathak Name Newborn Daughter Aarika: Introducing Our Greatest Blessing

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Actress Shivaleeka Oberoi and her filmmaker husband Abhishek Pathak on Tuesday morning revealed that they have named their newborn daughter Aarika, which symbolises grace, abundance, prosperity, and divine beauty.

Shivaleeka and Abhishek shared two pictures of themselves along with their“greatest blessing” in a collaborative post on Instagram.

The post was captioned:“Introducing our greatest blessing Aarika Pathak. Aarika carries the essence of Goddess Lakshmi - symbolising grace, abundance, prosperity, and divine beauty.”

The post further read:“Born on 19.04.2026 the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, it all feels so beautifully and divinely connected - as if the universe planned it this way all along. She is everything we ever dreamed of and more. Grateful, blessed, and completely in love...all over again!”

It was a month ago in April, when the 'Drishyam 2' director and the 'Khuda Haafiz' actress welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Making the happy announcement on social media, the new parents wrote in a joint post, "In a moment, our hearts found a whole new meaning! With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our precious baby girl! 19th April 2026. Blessed parents Shivaleeka and Abhishek (sic)."

"Our little Goddess Laxmi has arrived on an auspicious day. A blessing in its purest form (sic)," read the caption on the post.

The couple had announced in December last year that they are set to become parents for the first time on a post on social media, which read:“Our love story has found it's sweetest verse - a tiny blessing is joining our universe (Baby angel, evil eye and Dizzy emojis) (sic)."

Abhishek and Shivaleeka first met during the shoot of their 2020 film "Khuda Hafiz", which stars Vidyut Jammwal. They exchanged rings in July 2022 and finally got married in February 2023.

The couple got married in a private ceremony in Goa in the presence of their family and close friends, including actor Ajay Devgn.