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Readybid Introduces Carbon Budgeting System To Manage Environmental Impact In Hotel Procurement
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Diego, CA, 18 May 2026: ReadyBid today announced the introduction of its new Carbon Budgeting System, designed to help enterprises manage and control the environmental impact of hotel sourcing decisions through structured carbon allocation frameworks.
As sustainability becomes a central pillar of corporate strategy, organizations are moving beyond tracking emissions toward actively managing them. Similar to financial budgeting, companies are now exploring ways to allocate and control carbon output across business functions, including corporate travel.
The new system enables procurement teams to establish carbon budgets for hotel sourcing activities and monitor performance against those targets.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said environmental accountability is evolving into a measurable discipline.
“Organizations are treating carbon as a managed resource,” Friedmann said.“A carbon budgeting system brings structure and control to sustainability efforts.”
Using ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform, procurement teams can assign carbon budgets to sourcing programs based on factors such as travel volume, regional activity, and sustainability goals.
The system tracks emissions associated with hotel sourcing decisions and compares them against defined targets, providing real-time visibility into environmental performance.
ReadyBid's dashboards display carbon budget utilization alongside hotel bidding data, enabling procurement teams to evaluate trade-offs between cost, supplier selection, and environmental impact.
For multinational enterprises, this capability supports alignment with global ESG commitments while maintaining operational flexibility across regions.
The system also encourages more sustainable supplier selection by highlighting hotel partners that contribute to lower carbon impact.
Additionally, it enables organizations to integrate sustainability into decision-making processes in a structured and measurable way.
“Control leads to progress,” Friedmann added.“When organizations manage carbon like a budget, they can achieve meaningful results.”
ReadyBid expects carbon budgeting systems to become increasingly important as enterprises continue integrating sustainability into procurement strategies.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid provides hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology designed to help enterprises modernize hotel procurement strategies. Its cloud-based platform enables organizations to manage hotel bidding events, analyze supplier responses, and optimize hotel procurement across global business travel management programs.
For more information, visit or contact [email protected].
As sustainability becomes a central pillar of corporate strategy, organizations are moving beyond tracking emissions toward actively managing them. Similar to financial budgeting, companies are now exploring ways to allocate and control carbon output across business functions, including corporate travel.
The new system enables procurement teams to establish carbon budgets for hotel sourcing activities and monitor performance against those targets.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said environmental accountability is evolving into a measurable discipline.
“Organizations are treating carbon as a managed resource,” Friedmann said.“A carbon budgeting system brings structure and control to sustainability efforts.”
Using ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform, procurement teams can assign carbon budgets to sourcing programs based on factors such as travel volume, regional activity, and sustainability goals.
The system tracks emissions associated with hotel sourcing decisions and compares them against defined targets, providing real-time visibility into environmental performance.
ReadyBid's dashboards display carbon budget utilization alongside hotel bidding data, enabling procurement teams to evaluate trade-offs between cost, supplier selection, and environmental impact.
For multinational enterprises, this capability supports alignment with global ESG commitments while maintaining operational flexibility across regions.
The system also encourages more sustainable supplier selection by highlighting hotel partners that contribute to lower carbon impact.
Additionally, it enables organizations to integrate sustainability into decision-making processes in a structured and measurable way.
“Control leads to progress,” Friedmann added.“When organizations manage carbon like a budget, they can achieve meaningful results.”
ReadyBid expects carbon budgeting systems to become increasingly important as enterprises continue integrating sustainability into procurement strategies.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid provides hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology designed to help enterprises modernize hotel procurement strategies. Its cloud-based platform enables organizations to manage hotel bidding events, analyze supplier responses, and optimize hotel procurement across global business travel management programs.
For more information, visit or contact [email protected].
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