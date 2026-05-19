Assam, Manipur Share Deep Vaishnavite Ties Rooted In Sankardev's Legacy: CM Himanta Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 19 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday highlighted the deep-rooted cultural and spiritual ties between Assam and Manipur, saying that the Vaishnavite traditions of the two northeastern states continue to strengthen the region's shared civilisational heritage.

Posting a video on X from the revered Sri Sri Batadrava Than, the birthplace of medieval saint-reformer Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, the Chief Minister said the musical resonance of Assam's traditional 'Khol' and Manipur's 'Pung' instruments had once again brought alive the cultural unity of the Northeast.

In his post in Hindi, CM Sarma wrote,“Assam and Manipur are deeply connected through Vaishnav traditions. At Sri Sri Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, the melodies of Assam's Khol and Manipur's Pung once again revived the cultural unity of the Northeast.”

The Chief Minister shared the message along with a video showcasing devotional performances and traditional percussion from both states at the historic religious site in Assam's Nagaon district.

The cultural connection between Assam and Manipur dates back several centuries. It is closely linked to the spread of neo-Vaishnavism pioneered by Srimanta Sankardev in Assam during the 15th and 16th centuries.

His reformist Bhakti movement, centred around devotion to Lord Krishna, social harmony and spiritual inclusiveness, had a profound influence across large parts of the Northeast, including Manipur.

Historians note that Vaishnavism became deeply embedded in Manipuri society during the 18th century under the patronage of the then Meitei kings. The religious and cultural traditions of Manipur gradually evolved with influences from Assam's Satra culture, devotional music and performing arts.

Traditional musical instruments also symbolise this shared heritage. Assam's 'Khol', a terracotta percussion instrument central to Sattriya traditions, and Manipur's 'Pung', an essential part of Manipuri devotional dance and music, are both integral to Vaishnav rituals and performances.

Over the years, cultural exchanges between the two states through festivals, devotional music, dance traditions and religious institutions have continued to reinforce the historical bonds between Assam and Manipur.