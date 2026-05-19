Kalaburagi Zoo Becomes New Tourist Hotspot With Wildlife, Green Spaces, And Family Attractions

Kalaburagi – Kalaburagi just got a fantastic new zoo, and it's set to become a major attraction for animal lovers, students, and tourists. "Protecting all kinds of animals, birds, and plants is crucial for environmental balance. This new zoo will not only help in wildlife conservation but also serve as a great learning spot for students and a new tourist destination," said Eshwar B. Khandre, the Minister for Forest, Environment, and Ecology. He was speaking to reporters on Monday after inaugurating the Kalaburagi Zoo along with District in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge.

The zoo is located in Madabool village of Chittapur taluk, spread across 43 acres and built at a cost of ₹35 crore. Minister Khandre praised Priyank Kharge for his special interest in the project, which had been stalled for a while. "Thanks to his efforts, the Kalyana Karnataka region now has its second zoo, after the one in Hampi. It will be an attraction for people of all ages," he added.

The project was funded by multiple sources: the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) gave ₹29 crore, the Zoo Authority of Karnataka provided ₹6 crore, and the Infosys Foundation contributed ₹3.20 crore. This is the 9th zoo in Karnataka, putting the state at the forefront in the country for the number of zoos. Khandre also shared that as per the 2022 animal census, Karnataka is home to 6,395 elephants and 563 tigers. Visitors can see 56 different species of animals and birds. Two lions have already been brought from Bannerghatta. You can also spot crocodiles and foxes. The minister assured that more species will be added soon.

More Greenery for Kalyana Karnataka

The government is also focused on increasing the green cover in the Kalyana Karnataka region. Districts like Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, and Raichur have less than 5% forest area. Khandre said this issue will be discussed in the KKRDB meeting to secure necessary funds. "In the last three years, our government has planted 11 lakh saplings in the Kalyana Karnataka region, and about 80% of them have survived," he noted.

Answering a question, the minister said the Chief Minister has approved the recruitment of more veterinary staff for the Forest Department. He also mentioned that the government is taking strict action against forest land encroachment. In Bengaluru alone, 250 acres of forest land, valued at ₹10,000 crore, have been recovered. The plan is to clear about 1 crore acres of encroached land across the state in phases.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Minister Dr. Sharanprakash Patil, Karnataka Zoo Authority Chairman K. Rangaswamy, MLAs Allamprabhu Patil and M.Y. Patil, MLCs Jagadev Guttedar and B.G. Patil, JESCOM Chairman Praveen Patil, KKRTC Chairman Arunkumar Patil, CADA Chairman Dr. M.A. Rasheed, and several other senior officials including Dr. Meenakshi Negi, Kumar Pushkar, Ravishankar S.S., Vasanth Reddy, Ikram Shariff, Dr. S.D. Sharanappa, Addoor Srinivasulu, and Bhanwar Singh Meena.

Open from 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM The zoo will be open for visitors from 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM and will remain closed every Tuesday. Ticket prices are set at ₹75 for those above 12 years, ₹40 for children below 12, and ₹25 for government school students. Tickets can be purchased at the counter at the zoo entrance.