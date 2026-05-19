Meenakshi Seshadri Says Many Actresses Today Stay In Limelight 'Just By Wearing Clothes Or Not Wearing Them At All'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actress Meenakshi Seshadri shared her views on modern-day publicity stints by actresses in the entertainment industry, saying that many celebrities today prefer remaining in limelight by doing everything else but actual work.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, the actress reflected on the current trend and said,“You had seen the film, 'The Dirty Picture', in which the main heroine says, 'there is only one thing going on here, entertainment, entertainment, entertainment!' So, some people find it in the media and publicity, without doing any work, just by wearing clothes or not, they spread their news. I am not one of those people. I like my work to speak for itself.”

When asked about earning audience love and longevity without aggressive PR machinery, Meenakshi added,“There is a saying in English, nothing succeeds like success. So the first aim should success, success through work and artform, that should be the main motto. After that, all the stairs and doors to success open on their own.”

Talking about Meenakshi Seshadri, the actress was among the leading actresses of the 1980s and 1990s.

She made her acting debut with Painter Babu opposite Rajiv Goswami, and later went on to star in many successful movies including Hero, Meri Jung, Shahenshah, Ghayal and many more.

Her portrayal in the movie Damini is still considered one of the strongest female performances in Hindi cinema even after 33 years of its release.

The film also starred Sunny Deol, Rishi Kapoor and Amrish Puri.

The actress who is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, was also known for her graceful dance performances on screen.

At the peak of her career, Meenakshi moved to the United States after marriage to focus on family life. The actress returned to Mumbai a few years ago and often shares dance performances and videos on social media.

–IANS

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