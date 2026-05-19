US Tourists Invade Viral Punch The Monkey's Zoo Enclosure In Japan, Arrested (WATCH)

A shocking intrusion at a Japanese zoo has sparked widespread outrage after two American tourists were arrested for allegedly trespassing into the enclosure of Punch, the internet-famous baby macaque whose heartbreaking story captured millions online.

The incident unfolded on Sunday morning at the Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan, forcing authorities to tighten security and reconsider filming permissions near the monkey habitat.

According to police, one of the men, a 24-year-old college student, allegedly climbed over a protective barrier and entered Punch's enclosure, while a second man, a 27-year-old who identified himself as a singer, allegedly filmed the entire stunt.

Authorities said both men denied the allegations. Fortunately, no animals were harmed during the incident.

Videos recorded by stunned visitors quickly spread online, showing a person dressed in a costume and carrying a stuffed toy walking into the restricted enclosure area. Reports suggested the bizarre act may have been linked to a cryptocurrency publicity stunt.

Japanese police reportedly arrested an American crypto bro who illegally entered Punch the monkey's zoo enclosure. The man's friend, who was filming it, was arrested too. He told police:“I did not enter the fenced area, so this arrest is not twitter/I7BIeYQbEI Jeffrey J. Hall (@mrjeffu) May 18, 2026

A foreign (American?) crypto bro illegally entered the Ichikawa Zoo's monkey enclosure, home of the famous baby monkey Punch was wearing a costume promoting "Memecoin" cryptocurrency. Videos show the monkeys were frightened by his nuisance twitter/6n5wqvjUL7 Jeffrey J. Hall (@mrjeffu) May 17, 2026

Viral Monkey Punch

The now nine-month-old macaque became a viral sensation earlier this year after emotional videos showed him clinging to and dragging around a stuffed orangutan toy given to him by zoo keepers after he was abandoned by his mother.

Zoo officials had earlier revealed that Punch struggled to socialise with other monkeys and spent most of his time attached to the toy while bonding with caretakers. In recent months, however, the young macaque had slowly begun integrating with the troop, with touching scenes showing him grooming and cuddling other monkeys.

Following Sunday's alarming breach, the zoo confirmed it had filed a police complaint and would immediately strengthen security measures around the enclosure. Planned upgrades reportedly include anti-intrusion nets and expanded restricted viewing zones near the monkeys.

The zoo is also considering imposing a complete ban on filming near the enclosure and temporarily halting shooting permissions for YouTubers and content creators.

Japanese police reportedly arrested the two men on suspicion of obstructing business operations after zoo staff swiftly intervened and removed the intruder before he could get dangerously close to the animals.