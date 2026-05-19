Azerbaijan Tallies Volume Of Cargo Shipments Via Transport Corridors For 1Q2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Volume of cargo shipments along transport corridors in Azerbaijan for the first quarter of 2026 has been announced.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee indicates that 3.4 million tons of freight were transported along the corridors by rail, 1.39 million tons by sea, and 2.7 million tons by road.

Freight traffic along the East-West Transport Corridor amounted to 3.8 million tons, including 1.8 million tons along the Europe-Caucasus-Asia Transport Corridor, 2.26 million tons along the North-South Transport Corridor, 1.26 million tons along the North-West Transport Corridor, and 109,900 tons along the South-West Transport Corridor.

--