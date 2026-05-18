Peddi Trailer Review: Hit Or Flop? Ram Charanjanhvi Kapoor Starrer Sparks Mixed Buzz Online

The trailer for the much-awaited Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer, Peddi, is finally out. As soon as it was released, a huge discussion kicked off on social media. This film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is a rural sports drama packed with emotion, action, and several big 'mass' moments. However, the audience seems completely divided over the trailer. While some are calling it brilliant, many users have also criticised it.

A story of sports and struggle

In the Peddi trailer, Ram Charan plays a talented athlete for whom sports is life. The film shows him taking part in sports like cricket and wrestling. The trailer also hints that his journey is not an easy one, with power struggles and personal conflicts becoming major hurdles in his path. Set against a rural backdrop, the film promises grand visuals and emotional scenes.

Many viewers found the trailer disappointing

On the social media platform X, many users said the trailer was weaker than they expected. One user wrote,“#Peddi's trailer felt a bit disappointing. The editing seemed quite long, and it was hard to even watch the whole thing. Hope the film is better than the trailer.” Another user said,“#Peddi's trailer is below average. It feels like I'm watching a mix of 2-3 Bollywood sports drama films.” Some viewers also called the film formula-based. A user wrote,“#Peddi seems like a typical South masala film. The trailer only shows Ram Charan's aura, but there's nothing special apart from him.”

Expected a solid mass trailer for #Peddi but it turned out below average. Visuals are decent but the BGM is very weak and failed to create impact. Still keeping hopes high for the film.

- Raghavendra (@SRaghavendra87) May 18, 2026

Questions raised over the old pattern of Telugu films

Some users also pointed out that many Telugu films are now following the same pattern. One person posted,“Except for the big event films, most Telugu movies are running on the same track. We see the same old elevation sequences and female characters who are just for show.” Such reactions have fuelled the debate over the trailer on social media.

#Peddi is another typical south masala movie which will work on Day 1 but will fall flat on Monday. #PeddiTrailer is Disappointing, Whole trailer went in Aura Farming of #RamCharan but sad thing is Ram charan is the only good thing in this trailer. Too Much Screams, Dust and... twitter/5rpYN3w6UV

- KBP Reviews (@KshitizCritic) May 18, 2026

Criticism over background music and editing

Many people also raised questions about the trailer's background music and editing. A user wrote,“This is a very average trailer. There's no scene that gives you goosebumps. Too many slow-motion shots and the background music is also ordinary.” Another viewer said,“Expected a powerful mass trailer for #Peddi, but it turned out to be below average. The visuals are decent, but the BGM failed to create an impact.”

#Peddi Trailer is Below Average Trailer could have been much better,its like i am watching 2-3 bollywood sports drama combined#Jahanvikapoor acting is Terrible whereas that concept of #Ramcharan playing 3 games is OK but not Enough to save twitter/BWAgCo92e5

- Reality (@bollytazakhabar) May 18, 2026

Huge praise for Ram Charan's screen presence

While some people were disappointed with the trailer, many fans showered praise on Ram Charan's performance and screen presence. A user wrote,“The trailer looks solid with a standout performance from #RamCharan. The visuals and shots are extraordinary.” Another fan wrote,“#PeddiTrailer is powerful. Ram Charan is back in his old raw style. This is the best form of the Mega Power Star's energy.”

Trailer looks solid with stand out performance from #RamCharan, refreshing BGM & extraordinary visuals & shotsSo many Characters & So much Drama in 3 minutes Trailer & not a typical fancy cut with loud BGM like a proper BIG commercial & Emotional entertainer... twitter/ZF3L6h7Imc

- Ahiteja Bellamkonda (@ahiteja) May 18, 2026

A mix of village life, sports, and struggle

Peddi is not just a sports drama; it also tells a story of a village, struggle, and honour. The film will show the story of a young man from a village who unites his community through sports and fights powerful opponents to protect his people's honour. Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in an important role in the film.

When will 'Peddi' be released?

Peddi is set to release in theatres on June 4, 2026. According to reports, the film's premiere shows might begin from June 3.