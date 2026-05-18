Why China Is Unlikely To Use More Coal Even As Iran War Rages

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Fighting in Iran has sent oil above $100 a barrel, roughly doubled LNG prices across Asia, and pushed coal higher too. When oil and gas grow costly, coal starts to look like the cheaper alternative, and the conventional wisdom holds that consumption will follow. In China, however, the way its coal market is structured means that outcome is far less certain than it looks.

Meanwhile, firms like Frontieras North America Inc. are developing novel ways to...

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