Celebrating Qatar's Maritime Heritage

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Culture staged the heritage operetta“Fath Al Khair” as part of the Doha International Book Fair 2026 programme, featuring nearly 100 performers and actors in a production organised by the Theater Affairs Centre and the Music Affairs Centre.

The work documents the pearl-diving era in the lives of Qataris who ventured to sea to harvest its precious pearls, which were sold in global markets. The sea's bounty formed the backbone of the Qatari economy and the entire region during that period.

The operetta included a collection of traditional Qatari songs presented in interactive folk art rituals, accompanied by graphics, sets, costumes, and performances that reflected the era. It also depicted the challenges faced during the diving expeditions, as well as the social and artistic atmosphere of that historical period.

The work comprised several diverse artistic tableaux, beginning with“Fath Al Khair Tableau,” followed by“The Sword Tableau,” and then“The Diving Tableau.” The operetta also featured“The Waiting Tableau,”“The Preparation for Marriage Tableau,” and“The Arabic Voice Tableau.” The performance included“The Wedding Tableau.” The operetta, which featured a women's section, a men's section, and a final section, relied on visual displays, sets, and costumes inspired by the ancient maritime environment, plus interactive performances and folk arts.

Artist Hadiya Saeed expressed her immense happiness with the positive feedback the operetta received, emphasising that audience interaction and praise served as a significant motivator for the team after the considerable effort invested in presenting this heritage-themed performance. Artist Khalid al-Hammadi, the operetta's narrator, also expressed his pride in participating in this heritage-themed production, affirming that presenting a performance of this scale before a number of dignitaries and public figures in the country was a source of great pride for him and all those involved in the operetta.

Mohammed al-Mulla, the operetta's director, expressed his delight at the audience's praise and their engagement with the performances, emphasising that the positive reactions reflected the successful delivery of the heritage and national message the team sought to convey. The dhow“Fath Al Khair” is a ship, a famous Qatari heritage site historically linked to the late Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah al-Thani, and representing a living symbol of authentic Qatari maritime heritage.

Ministry of Culture Fath Al Khair Doha International Book Fair 2026