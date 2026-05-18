The United States To Host G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting In Atlanta, Georgia

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will host the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia on October 30-31, 2026.

The meeting will bring together foreign ministers from the world's leading economies to advance the G20's core mission of promoting global stability and prosperity. Discussions will focus on strengthening international cooperation, addressing global economic challenges, and supporting open markets and resilient supply chains.

Atlanta, as a center of diplomacy, business, and global connectivity, provides an ideal setting for these critical discussions.

President Donald J. Trump will host the culminating Leaders' Summit from December 14-15, at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida, as the United States marks its 250th anniversary.

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