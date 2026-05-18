Elara Caring Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Data Breach Investigation Into Exposure Of Personal And Health Information

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NEWTOWN, Pa., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a top-rated national class action law firm, is investigating potential data privacy claims arising from the Elara Caring data breach involving a third-party vendor and the possible exposure of patients' personal and health information. Elara Caring determined on March 12, 2026, that personal information associated with patients was among the documents accessed or downloaded.

What Happened

According to Elara Caring, an unauthorized actor accessed and/or downloaded documents from a third-party vendor's system used to manage and sign documents related to home health care services, during the windows of November 4–6 and November 14–17, 2025. Elara Caring received notice of the incident from the vendor on December 12, 2025, conducted an investigation, and, by March 12, 2026, determined that patient personal information was among the affected documents. Elara Caring has indicated that its own systems were not impacted by the vendor incident.

What Information May Have Been Involved

Reports indicate that the affected files may have contained names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, medical information/records, and health insurance information. Elara Caring's notice further indicates that Social Security numbers and medical records may have been among the information involved.

Who Is Affected

Elara Caring has begun notifying impacted individuals, including patients whose personal information was contained in the vendor's documents. Regulatory reporting indicates thousands of patients were affected, with notifications mailed on May 12, 2026.

Recommended Protective Steps for Potentially Affected Individuals

If you received a notice or believe you are affected, consider the following:



Enroll in the complimentary credit monitoring offered by Elara Caring within the enrollment period specified in the letter.

Monitor bank, credit card, online accounts, and health insurer Explanations of Benefits for any unauthorized activity, and promptly report suspicious activity. Obtain and review your free credit reports and consider placing a fraud alert or security freeze with the major credit bureaus.



How Edelson Lechtzin LLP Can Help

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose personal information may have been exposed in the Elara Caring data breach. Free case evaluations are available to help you understand your rights and options.

Contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP for a Free Case Evaluation

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email:...

Web Form: Consumer Data Breach Class Actions

Office: Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940

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