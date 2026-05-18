US To Host G20 Foreign Ministers In Atlanta

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, May 19 (IANS) The United States will host the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 30-31, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Monday, as Washington steps up preparations for a series of high-profile global summits later this year.

The State Department said the meeting would bring together foreign ministers from the world's leading economies“to advance the G20's core mission of promoting global stability and prosperity.”

The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening international cooperation, addressing global economic challenges, and supporting“open markets and resilient supply chains”, according to the statement.

The announcement comes as the United States prepares to host the broader G20 Leaders' Summit in December under President Donald Trump.

The State Department said Atlanta was selected because of its role as“a center of diplomacy, business, and global connectivity”, making it“an ideal setting for these critical discussions.”

The media note also confirmed that President Trump will host the culminating G20 Leaders' Summit from December 14-15 at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida.

The summit will coincide with celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The State Department did not immediately release details of the ministerial agenda, participating delegations or potential bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the gathering.

India, a key member of the G20 and an increasingly influential strategic partner of the United States, is expected to closely watch the discussions on global trade, resilient supply chains and economic coordination. New Delhi has consistently pushed for reforms in multilateral institutions, stronger Global South representation and secure supply chains in sectors ranging from semiconductors to critical minerals.

The G20 includes major economies such as the United States, India, China, Russia, Japan, Germany, France, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Australia and the European Union. Together, the grouping represents around 85 per cent of global GDP and nearly two-thirds of the world's population.

Recent G20 meetings have increasingly focused on economic resilience, energy security, supply chain diversification, climate finance and emerging technologies. The grouping has also become an important forum for discussions on geopolitical tensions and the evolving balance of global economic power.