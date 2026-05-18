Amit Shah Meets Naxal Victims, Declares India Naxal-Free In Bastar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met and interacted with the personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and victims of Naxal violence in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Tapan Deka, Directors General of Police from Naxal-free States, and several other dignitaries were present during the program organised on Monday.

India Now 'Naxal-Free'

Addressing the gathering, Amit Shah said, "I can proudly say that India has now become free from Naxalism." He said this was a dream for which thousands of security personnel sacrificed everything.

Shah said that for 6 decades, the country had suffered through a nightmare marked by bloodshed, underdevelopment, and a bleak future for the youth in Naxal-affected regions. Even people living in non-Naxal-affected states remained deeply concerned about the suffering in these areas. He expressed happiness that a goal which once seemed impossible within a lifetime had been achieved by the brave security forces within just three to four years.

Amit Shah stated that the three dates, January 21, 2024; August 24, 2024; and March 31, 2026, will be written in golden letters in the history of Naxal eradication. Following the formation of our government in Chhattisgarh, the first meeting regarding Naxalism was held on January 21, 2024; a pledge to eradicate Naxalism by March 31, 2026, was taken on August 24, 2024; and the fulfilment of this pledge occurred on March 31, 2026. These three dates will be etched in golden letters in the history of the 'Naxal-Free India' campaign.

Shaheed Veer Gunda Dhur Seva Dera Project

By the grace of Goddess Danteshwari, our goal of making Bastar Naxal-free has finally been realised today, March 31, 2026. Home Minister said that the Shaheed Veer Gunda Dhur Seva Dera Project was launched in Bastar today. He said that there are nearly 200 CAPF camps in Chhattisgarh, which have so far protected tribal communities, farmers, women, and children from Naxal violence. Out of these, 70 camps will now be transformed into Shaheed Veer Gunda Dhur Seva Dera camps and developed as models for regional development.

He said these centres would facilitate online access to 370 government schemes. Ration cards and Aadhaar cards will be made at the Jan Seva Kendra, and complaints regarding non-availability of subsidised food grains can also be registered there. Bank accounts will also be operated from this centre. Health-related services will be made available. It will also function as a dairy milk collection centre. Guidance from the Agriculture Department will be provided for better farming practices. Here, a skill development centre will become a source of employment for rural youth, and adult education programmes will also be initiated.

He said that within three months, with the assistance of NID, a complete blueprint of this initiative will be prepared and implemented on the ground as a comprehensive development project named 'Shaheed Veer Gunda Dhur Seva Dera'.

Development Follows Peace

He said that this will also send a message to intellectuals supporting Maoists. Shah said that Maoism did not spread because there was no development, but because armed Naxal activities obstructed development. Now that the armed movement has ended, development can finally move forward.

Union Home Minister expressed confidence that Bastar would emerge as the most developed tribal division in the country. He said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced numerous welfare schemes for the poor, backward classes, Dalits, and tribal communities. He said that despite schemes such as procurement of paddy at Rs 3100 per quintal, distribution of 7 kg rice per person per month, these benefits could not reach the people earlier before our government came to power.

He praised Bastar's cuisine, art, music, dance, sports, and traditions, stating that these rich cultural aspects had suffered greatly due to Naxal violence. However, Bastar is now witnessing a new dawn and moving forward on the path of development.

Shah acknowledged the sacrifices made by families who lost loved ones, including security personnel and innocent tribal citizens. He also appreciated those former Naxals who joined the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and contributed to the success of the anti-Naxal campaign.

Acknowledgement of Security Forces

Amit Shah said the success of the anti-Naxal operations was largely due to the courage and dedication of DRG personnel and CoBRA commandos. He credited the combined efforts of CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB, Chhattisgarh Police, DRG, STF, Bastar Fighters, and police forces from various states for achieving victory over Naxalism. He also appreciated the contributions of civil society members, journalists, and public representatives in encouraging the surrender and rehabilitation of Naxals.

Rehabilitation and National Security

Home Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after assuming office in 2014, had prepared a comprehensive roadmap to strengthen both internal and external security. Jammu and Kashmir, Northeast, and Naxalism were among the country's biggest challenges, and today India has largely overcome all three and moved firmly on the path of development.

Referring to the inauguration of Gunda Dhur Seva Dera in Netanar village, Shah said he could see hope and optimism on the faces of tribal residents. He assured that the surrendered Naxalites and their families will be rehabilitated with education and skill development, enabling them to rejoin mainstream society with dignity. He said that a detailed rehabilitation plan has been prepared for around 3,000 surrendered cadres, with Rs 20 crore allocated initially for their skilling and education. He said that the Modi Government will ensure that they live with dignity and respect.

Amit Shah expressed confidence that the people of Bastar would welcome 3000 surrendered Naxals with compassion and help them live with dignity. He said that Prime Minister Modi's vision of a fully developed India by 2047 would remain incomplete without a developed Bastar.

He said that while Naxalism has ended, the responsibility of the government is to compensate for the losses of the last 50 years within the next five years and bring Bastar at par with the rest of the country. He said that the Ministry of Home Affairs will ensure all necessary infrastructure and services, including roads, rural development, banking, postal services, gas supply, clean water, electricity and food security.

Tribute to Security Operations and Personnel

Paying tribute to all CAPF personnel, Home Minister Amit Shah said that during Operation Black Forest, jawans did not worry about supplies despite the 45-degree temperature and advanced up the hills. Thousands of mines had been planted there, yet the forces successfully cleared Maoist camps from these difficult terrains. He said that without Operation Black Forest and the evacuation of that hilltop stronghold, a Naxal-free Bastar would not have been possible.

Once the Maoists were forced to descend from the hills, they began surrendering, encounters intensified, and many Maoists were neutralised. He said that during this campaign, many personnel lost their limbs, suffered dehydration, and endured immense hardships. Whether it was Operation Black Forest, Operation Prahar, Operation Octopus, or Operation Double Bull, these operations cleared vast areas stretching from Jharkhand and Bihar to Bastar and Telangana, while also paving the way for development in the region.

Shah credited the CAPF personnel entirely for the emergence of a peaceful and progressive Bastar. He said hundreds of tribal homes were burned down by naxals on several occasions. Despite such large-scale violence and massacres, the security forces fought courageously and sacrificed everything, without concern for their own lives, to save countless innocent people.

He appreciated the contribution of leaders from various tribal communities, stating that they deserve recognition for protecting Bastar and giving courage and confidence to society during difficult times.

A Peaceful and Prosperous Future

Amit Shah said that no innocent tribal will be harmed anymore, schools will remain open, electricity will not be disrupted, and farmers will receive full benefits directly in their bank accounts. He said that initiatives like Bastar Olympics and Bastar Pandum aim to revive the region's cultural heritage. (ANI)

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