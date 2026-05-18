Viral Video: Man Tries To Catch Snake, Gets Bitten And Runs For His Life-Watch

A young man got bitten while trying to catch a snake that had entered a house, and he wasn't using any safety gear. Luckily for him, it was a non-venomous rat snake. But a video of the incident has started a big discussion on social media. People are pointing out how risky it is to handle snakes without any training, especially in India where snakebites are a major cause of death.

What Happened in the Video?

Reports say the man's name is Sachin, and the incident happened in Surat. In the video, you can see him pulling a long snake out from a narrow space in a house, holding it just by its tail with his bare hands. After a lot of effort, he manages to pull the whole snake out. The snake then tries to attack him, and he starts dragging it around. Suddenly, the snake manages to bite him on the leg. Sachin immediately lets go of the snake and runs away, and the snake escapes.

Inexperienced man in Surat's Sachin bitten while trying to catch a snake. Luckily non-venomous. Video going viral! twitter/4rnt2wQ7lZ

- Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 15, 2026

Why He Was So 'Brave'

Rat snakes, or 'chera' as they are known in some parts of India, mainly eat rats, which is why they often wander into houses. Their bite isn't dangerous because they are non-venomous. The video has already been watched by nearly 9 lakh people, and everyone has an opinion. Some users commented that people try these stunts to look like experts on video, which often leads to accidents. Others insisted that only trained professionals should handle snakes. However, a few people also pointed out that Sachin probably knew it was a non-venomous rat snake, which is why he was so confident.