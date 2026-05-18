M2 Compliance Sponsors LD Micro Invitational XVI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)M2 Compliance LLC ("M2"), one of the four largest SEC-registered filing agents globally and the leading dedicated SEC filing agent serving active U.S. public-company filers, announces its platinum sponsorship of the LD Micro Invitational XVI. The premier micro-cap investor conference is taking place May 17-19, 2026, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Now in its 16th year, the LD Micro Invitational is one of the most respected investor events in the U.S. micro-cap market. The conference brings together more than 100 presenting public companies and an invitation-only institutional investor audience for three days of curated one-on-one meetings, panel discussions, and keynote presentations. Presentations will be broadcast live at ldmicroevents.

M2 provides EDGAR, inline XBRL, IPO transactional, and financial-printing services to public companies and capital-markets participants worldwide. The firm represents thousands of fully reporting issuers and has transmitted hundreds of thousands of SEC filings. M2 is recognized for its category-defining Unlimited Pricing Program, 24/7 centralized production model, dedicated service approach for active public-company filers, expertise in complex inline XBRL filings, translation and language-support services for foreign private issuers, and leadership across the SEC's evolving filing and compliance environment.

About M2 Compliance

M2 Compliance LLC is one of the four largest SEC-registered filing agents globally and the leading dedicated SEC filing agent serving active U.S. public-company filers. The firm is a Florida limited liability company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, under the jurisdiction and governing laws of the State of Florida, United States of America. Additional information is available at.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 as an independent resource for the micro-cap market. Through investor-focused conferences and curated company exposure, LD Micro serves as a discovery platform for the next generation of public companies. Additional information is available at and.

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