US Imposes Further Sanctions On Cuban Regime Elites



The United States to host G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia

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By Caribbean News Global

USA / CUBA – The Trump administration continues to take decisive action to protect US national security and deprive Cuba's communist regime and military of access to illicit assets, on May 18,“ further restrict the Cuban regime's ability to suppress the will of the Cuban people. Additional sanctions actions can be expected in the following days and weeks.”

US Department of State, press statement continued:

“Today, pursuant to president Trump's Executive Order 14404 of May 1, 2026,“Imposing Sanctions on Those Responsible for Repression in Cuba and for Threats to United States National Security and Foreign Policy,” stating:“ I designated 11 Cuban regime elites and three government organisations, including government officials and military figures associated with Cuba's security apparatus, many of whom are responsible for or have been involved in repressing the Cuban people.”

According to the US Department of State, press statement:

“These sanctions advance the Trump administration's comprehensive campaign to address the pressing national security threats posed by Cuba's communist regime and to hold accountable both the regime and those who provide it material support. Regime-aligned actors such as those designated today bear responsibility for the suffering of the Cuban people, the failing Cuban economy, and the exploitation of Cuba for foreign intelligence, military, and terror operations.”

The department's action is being taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14404, which authorises sweeping sanctions on Cuba, including persons who support the Cuban regime's security apparatus and those responsible for repression in Cuba and threats to US national security.

This action also furthers both Executive Order 14380, “Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of Cuba” and National Security Presidential Memorandum 5 (NSPM-5), which directs the Executive Branch to improve human rights, encourage the rule of law, foster free markets and free enterprise, and promote democracy in Cuba. See related Fact Sheet.

Meanwhile, secretary of state Marco Rubio will host the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia on October 30-31, 2026, the US Department of State announced Monday.

“ The meeting will bring together foreign ministers from the world's leading economies to advance the G20's core mission of promoting global stability and prosperity. Discussions will focus on strengthening international cooperation, addressing global economic challenges, and supporting open markets and resilient supply chains.”

The US Department of State advised that,“Atlanta, as a center of diplomacy, business, and global connectivity, provides an ideal setting for these critical discussions.”

“ President Donald J. Trump will host the culminating Leaders' Summit from December 14-15, at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida, as the United States marks its 250th anniversary.”

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