Wall Street Guru Struck Speechless By Trump Insider Stock Trades

MENAFN - Asia Times) One of Wall Street's most recognizable gurus, Jim Cramer, became notably tongue-tied on Monday after President Donald Trump's recent stock-trading spree entered into a televised conversation with his colleagues on CNBC.

Disclosures published by the US Office of Government Ethics last week revealed that Trump in the first quarter of 2026 carried out over 3,700 stock transactions, including over 30 stock purchases that were each worth $1 million or more.

As noted by The Financial Times, Trump's investments included transactions involving Tesla, Nvidia, Apple, Meta, Visa, Citi, Boeing, Qualcomm and GE Aerospace, whose executives all accompanied the president on his trip to China last week.

When CNBC co-host Carl Quintanilla brought up these trades during Monday's edition of“Squawk on the Street,” Cramer spent ten straight seconds mumbling incoherently.

This promoted co-host David Faber to reassure viewers that“we're not having technical difficulties here,” even as Cramer appeared to short circuit.

Journalist Ryan Grim said that Cramer's reaction to mention of Trump's trades was understandable given that some of the companies whose stocks he traded have been direct beneficiaries of the president's illegal war with Iran and other policies.

“Cramer here is having what should be the normal reaction to Trump actively insider trading on his own decisions,” remarked Grim.“Just sputtering speechlessness.”

Journalist Judd Legum on Monday published an analysis of the Trump stock trades in which he identified multiple instances where the president purchased stocks of companies shortly before – or in some cases, on the exact same day – that he publicly singled them out for praise.

Specifically, Legum found that Trump bought tens of thousands of dollars' worth of shares in biotech firm Thermo Fisher Scientific on the same day he took a tour of one of its manufacturing facilities, and hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of shares in Apple on the same day he delivered a speech calling it“a great company,” while saying then-CEO Tim Cook has“done a good job.”

Trump also bought up shares in Micron Technology and then described it as“one of the hottest companies” during an interview with Fox News just one day later.

And nine days after buying millions of dollars' worth of shares in Dell, Trump delivered a speech in Georgia where he told his audience to“go out and buy a Dell computer.”

In analyzing the trades, Legum explained how Trump has destroyed any remaining guardrails preventing US presidents from using their office to personally enrich themsleves.