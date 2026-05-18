An 11-Acre Lakefront Estate In Windermere Lists For $27 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rare-scale private compound offers over 22,000 square feet and access to the Butler Chain of Lakes

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ORLANDO, Fla., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A lakefront estate set on more than 11 private acres in Windermere has been listed for $27,000,000, offering a rare combination of scale, privacy and waterfront access in one of Central Florida's most sought-after residential markets. The property at 5603 Marleon Drive is represented by Llin Lu, global real estate advisor with Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Southwest Orlando office. View the listing here.

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Originally built in 2008, the residence spans more than 22,000 square feet of living space, with seven bedrooms, eight full baths and two half-baths, designed to accommodate both everyday living and large-scale entertaining.

Positioned behind a gated entrance and surrounded by a concrete privacy wall, the estate offers more than 440 feet of frontage on Cypress Lake, along with access to the Butler Chain of Lakes via a secondary parcel that includes a private community boat ramp.

Interior spaces are defined by scale and craftsmanship, including a grand two-story foyer, multiple living and entertaining areas, a chef's kitchen with professional-grade appliances and a private guest wing with separate entrance. The home also features a range of lifestyle amenities, including a theater, golf simulator, fitness center, wine room, elevator and smart home automation system. In addition, there is a 10-car garage with two lifts.

Outdoor living is centered around a 125,000-gallon resort-style pool with waterfall, slide and expansive terrace areas designed for entertaining, along with a boat dock and additional recreational features across the grounds.

Located near Windermere Preparatory School and within easy reach of downtown Orlando, the property offers both seclusion and convenience in a well-established luxury market.

QUOTES:

“When this home was built, the Windermere market looked very different. At that time, fewer than 20 percent of sales were above $1 million. Today, more than half of the market has moved into that category, and average sale prices have nearly doubled.”

“This listing reflects how much the Windermere market has matured. We've seen significant growth in both pricing and high-end sales activity.”

“Properties like this are becoming increasingly rare. To have this level of acreage, privacy and access to the Butler Chain of Lakes, all within Windermere, is something we simply don't see come to market often.”

Llin Lu, global real estate advisor, Premier Sotheby's International Realty, Southwest Orlando office.



About Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby's International Realty has over 1,200 real estate professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby's International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.

Elise RamerPremier Sotheby's International Realty...P: