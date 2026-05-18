Visa Report Highlights Security And Streamlined Checkout As Catalysts For Jordan's E-Commerce Growth

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 18 (Petra) -- A new report titled "Online Payment and E-commerce Challenges" released by Visa in Jordan reveals that simplifying the digital checkout process while maintaining high security is essential to accelerating e-commerce adoption and boosting consumer trust in digital shopping.

The report indicates that approximately 79 percent of consumers in Jordan purchase groceries and beverages online on a weekly basis. Additionally, electronic payments are frequently utilized across sectors such as fashion, accessories, books, and entertainment, with 91 percent of shoppers preferring to complete their purchases via smartphones.

According to the findings, the steady growth of e-commerce presents retail merchants and online storefronts with significant opportunities to optimize the payment experience and elevate customer satisfaction levels, particularly when addressing the hurdles consumers face during digital checkouts.

The study notes that 76 percent of shoppers have abandoned online purchases due to security concerns, difficulties in accessing card details, or technical errors. Furthermore, 47 percent of respondents stated that repeatedly re-entering card information is a tedious process, while more than half indicated they would be more inclined to shop online if a unified and more streamlined payment option were available.

Security remains a primary consideration for digital consumers in the Kingdom, as 85 percent reported avoiding certain websites due to a lack of trust in the platform's ability to protect their card details. Additionally, 39 percent cited security protection as a key factor when selecting a payment method, whereas 93 percent expressed greater confidence when utilizing biometric authentication during transactions.

In response to the demand for seamless payment solutions, the report highlights that Visa's "Click to Pay" service delivers a simplified and secure checkout experience that eliminates the need to create accounts or repeatedly enter card details, safely storing data within Visa's secure systems. Concurrently, the "Visa Payment Passkey" technology enables passwordless biometric authentication to accelerate and fortify electronic transactions.

Mario Makary, Visa's Vice President and General Manager for the Levant region, stated that the report's outcomes underscore the vast opportunities available for retailers and merchants to expand e-commerce in Jordan by addressing core consumer pain points, primarily manual data entry and security concerns. He added that Visa's innovative solutions, such as Click to Pay and Visa Payment Passkey, offer frictionless and secure experiences that align with consumer expectations, reaffirming the company's commitment to supporting digital transformation and enhancing trust in Jordan's electronic payment ecosystem.

The report, conducted by 4Sight Research and Analytics, was based on an online survey of 317 active digital shoppers aged between 18 and 55 across the cities of Amman, Zarqa, and Irbid, all of whom had completed transactions via e-commerce websites or platforms within the past month.

//Petra// AF