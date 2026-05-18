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Narendar Manohar
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Research Fellow in Workplace Mental Health, Black Dog Institute
- 2023–present Postdoctoral research fellow, Black Dog Institute, UNSW
- 2021 Western Sydney University, PhD
- 2017 Postgraduate Scholarship Role: Funding Source: NHMRC
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