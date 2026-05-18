Brazil's Market Just Repriced The Easing Cycle: Ten Straight Weeks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Live ticker intelligence Brazil Live Market Board Live market data

May 18, 16:11 IBOV 176,054 -0.69% USD/BRL 5.01 -0.92% SELIC 14.50% PETR4 45.94 +1.03%

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,054 -0.69% +26.08% 177,284 177,330 176,054 - USD/BRL 5.01 -0.92% -11.47% 5.06 5.07 5.00 - SELIC 14.50% - - - - - PETR4 45.94 +1.03% +43.62% 45.47 46.21 44.47 37,434,600 VALE3 81.27 -2.67% +46.66% 83.50 83.60 81.17 11,647,600 ITUB4 39.52 -0.45% +5.95% 39.70 39.85 39.45 10,811,200 BBDC4 17.56 -0.73% +13.00% 17.69 17.81 17.56 7,749,400 BBAS3 20.33 -1.79% -18.85% 20.70 20.80 20.30 13,698,100 B3SA3 16.58 -0.72% +11.88% 16.70 16.92 16.50 13,535,500 ABEV3 15.77 +0.51% +10.06% 15.69 15.85 15.61 10,214,100 WEGE3 42.22 -2.11% -5.14% 43.13 43.27 42.20 2,661,300 PRIO3 68.52 -0.41% +73.93% 68.80 68.85 67.50 3,998,000 SUZB3 42.07 +0.89% -20.87% 41.70 42.32 41.12 4,003,700 RENT3 42.92 -0.14% +1.85% 42.98 43.38 42.35 3,156,800 AZZA3 19.45 +2.10% -56.67% 19.05 19.70 18.97 1,150,000 CSNA3 6.11 -4.83% -32.82% 6.42 6.44 6.11 11,140,500 GGBR4 23.30 -0.17% +48.25% 23.34 23.60 23.28 4,425,500 ENEV3 24.90 -0.64% +69.29% 25.06 25.20 24.82 5,314,100

Largest live moves in this report universe

CSNA36.11-4.83% VALE381.27-2.67% WEGE342.22-2.11% AZZA319.45+2.10% BBAS320.33-1.79% PETR445.94+1.03% USD/BRL5.01-0.92% SUZB342.07+0.89%

Live cross-market prices, session ranges and volume update through the day, giving each report a richer read on the instruments that matter most for the session.

Key Facts

- The Focus print: Brazil's central bank Focus survey, published Monday May 18, raised the 2026 IPCA forecast from 4.91% to 4.92%, the tenth consecutive weekly increase. The number now sits above the 4.5% tolerance ceiling.

- Selic repriced: Year-end 2026 Selic projection jumped from 13.00% to 13.25%, the first move after three weeks of stability. A month ago the figure was 12.50%. The implied easing cycle from the current 14.50% just got shallower.

- The five-day cut: Among the 53 institutions that updated their forecasts in the last five working days, the median 2026 inflation projection sits at 5.04%. The most recent submissions are running well above the headline median.

- The 2027 read: 2027 Selic median held at 11.25%, but the five-day reading rose to 11.50%, signalling caution about how fast the easing cycle can extend into next year.

- The Copom message: The April minutes published May 5 cited“caution and serenity” in the face of Middle East uncertainty. The committee will need to convince markets the easing path is intact at its next meeting.

- The other moves: IGP-M 2026 forecast rose from 5.60% to 5.63%, the eleventh consecutive weekly increase. GDP for 2026 held at 1.85%. Dollar end-2026 projection steady at R$5.20.

Ten weeks ago, the Brazilian market still expected the central bank to cut hard. The Focus survey had 2026 inflation at 4.46%, Selic at 12.50%, the easing path looked clear. Then Trump bombed Iran. The dollar went on the move. Petrobras raised diesel. The Treasury raised its own forecast. And every Monday morning, the Focus survey added another basis point to inflation expectations until ten consecutive Mondays became a sentence: the easing cycle the Copom imagined in January no longer exists.

What did the Focus survey actually publish?

A clean, mechanical repricing. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that the Banco Central do Brasil 's Monday Focus survey moved the 2026 IPCA forecast from 4.91% to 4.92%, marking the tenth consecutive weekly increase. The narrow headline move masks a sharper signal underneath. The 53 institutions that updated their submissions in the last five working days produced a median of 5.04%, a clear break above the 5% line. That is the metric Copom members watch most closely because it captures expectations after the most recent oil and currency news. The Selic projection moved from 13.00% to 13.25%, the first upward revision after three weeks of stability. One month ago the median was 12.50%. In four weeks, the market has stripped 0.75 percentage points of expected easing out of its year-end curve.

Indicator Treasury (SPE) Focus market 2026 IPCA 4.50% 4.92% (5.04% five-day) 2027 IPCA 3.50% 4.00% 2026 Selic year-end - 13.25% Current Selic 14.50% 14.50% Implied 2026 cuts - 125 bps 2026 GDP 2.30% 1.85% Dollar end-2026 - R$5.20 IGP-M 2026 - 5.63%

How does this stack against the Treasury number?

The Treasury and the market are now openly diverging on growth. Haddad's team holds 2.3%; the private sector says 1.85%. On inflation, the market is even more pessimistic: 42 basis points above the official Treasury number, with the most recent submissions sitting 54 basis points above. The gap signals genuine disagreement about how fast the oil-export windfall can offset the domestic price pressure that is already in the diesel chain, in the wholesale numbers, and in the household budget.

Why does the easing path matter?

Because every basis point of Selic that stays in the system is a tax on Brazilian growth. The Copom cut rates by only 25 basis points in April, to 14.50%, and Goldman Sachs and other sell-side desks had been calling for an accelerating cycle into the second half of 2026. The Focus shift to 13.25% means the market now expects just 125 basis points of cumulative cuts through year-end, compared with the 200 basis points that consensus saw in February. For corporate credit, real-estate development, consumer durables and infrastructure financing, the difference is enormous. The Bovespa already started pricing it in. Equities sensitive to rate-cycle compression, banks, utilities and consumer discretionary, will spend the next quarter trading on every Focus print. The bond market sees the same risk: nominal yields on long-duration Brazilian sovereigns have widened against US Treasuries for three weeks running, reversing earlier compression.

Next Copom meeting. The June rate decision is the single most important macro print of the quarter. A pause would confirm market fears; another 25 bps cut would test how much pain Galípolo is willing to absorb on the inflation side. Five-day Focus median. The 5.04% figure tells us where the latest views sit. If it pushes above 5.10% in coming weeks, Copom credibility comes under direct question. Petrobras pricing. Another diesel hike after the R$0.38 distributor increase would feed straight into the wholesale index and accelerate the IGP-M, already at 5.63% for 2026. DI curve. The DI futures curve is the cleanest read on whether the Focus repricing is settled. Watch the January 2027 contract for the marginal pricing of Copom credibility. Hormuz and Brent. Every dollar on Brent inflates the Brazilian wholesale chain. Watch whether Iran's new Hormuz administration body normalises shipping or escalates it further.

What should investors and analysts watch next?Frequently Asked Questions What is the Focus survey?

The Boletim Focus is a weekly survey of around 130 Brazilian financial institutions run by the central bank. Published every Monday, it aggregates their projections for inflation, the Selic policy rate, GDP growth, the dollar exchange rate and wholesale prices.

What is the Selic?

Brazil's benchmark policy rate, set every 45 days by the Copom monetary policy committee. It currently sits at 14.50% after the April 0.25 percentage point cut, the first reduction in nearly two years.

Why is the 4.5% threshold important?

It is the ceiling of the central bank's inflation tolerance band, which is set at 3.0% plus or minus 1.5 percentage points. If headline inflation closes the year above 4.5%, the central bank president must write a public letter explaining the breach.

What is the IGP-M?

The Índice Geral de Preços do Mercado is Brazil's wholesale price index, calculated by the Fundação Getúlio Vargas. It is more sensitive to petroleum derivatives, fertilisers and industrial inputs than the IPCA, which makes it the leading indicator for oil-shock passthrough.

Is the Bovespa affected?

Yes. Higher-for-longer Selic compresses equity multiples, particularly for sectors funded by long-duration credit. Banks, utilities, real-estate developers and consumer discretionary all repriced after the Treasury and Focus moves landed.

Connected Coverage

The Treasury revision that the Focus survey just amplified sits in our Brazil Treasury inflation analysis. The Real currency stress backdrop is in our Real-Vorcaro readout. The Brazilian export-windfall thesis is in our Petrobras-Japan analysis.

Reported by The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 18, 2026.

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