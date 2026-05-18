Solo Brands, Inc. To Present And Host 1X1 Meetings At The 16Th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference On June 11, 2026
The Company will host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day, with their presentation scheduled for 2:40-3:15 PM ET on June 11th. John Larson, Chief Executive Officer; Laura Coffey, Chief Financial Officer; and Mark Anderson, Senior Director, Treasury & IR, will attend the conference on behalf of Solo Brands. The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the investor relations section of Solo Brands at . A replay will be available shortly after the presentation has concluded. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact the Three Part Advisors conference team at (817) 769-2373 or...
About Solo Brands, Inc.
Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, is a leading omnichannel lifestyle brand company. Leveraging e-commerce, strategic retail relationships and physical retail stores, Solo Brands offers innovative products to consumers through five lifestyle brands – Solo Stove and TerraFlame, known for firepits, stoves, and accessories; Chubbies, a premium casual apparel and activewear brand; ISLE, maker of inflatable and hard paddle boards and accessories; and Oru Kayak, innovator of origami folding kayaks.
Contacts:
Mark Anderson, Senior Director of Treasury & Investor Relations for Solo Brands
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Three Part Advisors, LLC:
Sandy Martin:..., 214-616-2207
Steven Hooser:..., 214-872-2710
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