IES Holdings To Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (or“IES” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: IESC) today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Stifel Boston Cross Sector 1x1 Conference

On Tuesday, June 2, 2026, Matt Simmes, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Tracy McLauchlin, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to host one-on-one investor meetings at the conference in Boston, Massachusetts

Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference

On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, Matt Simmes, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Tracy McLauchlin, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 3:00 P.M. CT and host one-on-one investor meetings at the Conference in Chicago, Illinois.

About IES Holdings, Inc.

IES designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems and provides infrastructure products and services to a variety of end markets, including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. Our more than 11,000 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit .

Company Contact:

Tracy McLauchlin

Chief Financial Officer

IES Holdings, Inc.

(713) 860-1500

Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Winters

Alpha IR Group

312-445-2870

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