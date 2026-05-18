IES Holdings To Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences
Stifel Boston Cross Sector 1x1 Conference
On Tuesday, June 2, 2026, Matt Simmes, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Tracy McLauchlin, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to host one-on-one investor meetings at the conference in Boston, Massachusetts
Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference
On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, Matt Simmes, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Tracy McLauchlin, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 3:00 P.M. CT and host one-on-one investor meetings at the Conference in Chicago, Illinois.
About IES Holdings, Inc.
IES designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems and provides infrastructure products and services to a variety of end markets, including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. Our more than 11,000 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit .
Company Contact:
Tracy McLauchlin
Chief Financial Officer
IES Holdings, Inc.
(713) 860-1500
Investor Relations Contact:
Robert Winters
Alpha IR Group
312-445-2870
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