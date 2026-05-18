Mediaalpha To Present At The William Blair 46Th Annual Growth Stock Conference On Tuesday, June 2, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event to be Webcast Live on the MediaAlpha Investor Relations Website

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that Co-Founder and CEO Steve Yi and Chief Financial Officer Pat Thompson are scheduled to present at the William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at 2:40 p.m. Central Daylight Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on MediaAlpha's Investor Relations website at . A replay of the event will be available shortly following the conference.

About MediaAlpha

We believe we are the insurance industry's leading programmatic customer acquisition platform. With more than 1,150 active partners, in addition to our agent partners, we connect insurance carriers with online shoppers and generated over 141 million Consumer Referrals in 2025. Our programmatic advertising technology powered $2.2 billion in spend in 2025 on brand, comparison, and metasearch sites across property & casualty insurance, health insurance, life insurance, and other industries. For more information, please visit

Contacts:

Investors

Denise Garcia

Hayflower Partners

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