Minerva Neurosciences To Participate In The 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
|2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
|Format:
|Fireside chat
|Day/Time:
|Thursday, June 4 at 4:20 PM ET
|Webcast:
|Link here
If you are interested in meeting with the Minerva team during the conference, please reach out to your Jefferies representative.
A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investors & Media Events and Presentations webpage for ninety days following the event.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing product candidates to treat CNS diseases. Minerva's goal is to transform the lives of patients with improved therapeutic options, including roluperidone for negative symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit the Company's website.
Contacts:
Frederick Ahlholm
Chief Financial Officer
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
...
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2577
...
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