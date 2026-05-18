Western Justice Brings Attention To Growing Wolf Concerns In The West

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- As wolf populations continue to expand across the western United States, organizations like Western Justice are working to bring national attention to the growing challenges facing ranchers, livestock producers, and rural communities.

Ranchers are experiencing large increases in calf crop loss, livestock depredations, and stress on cattle. One Washington state rancher has reported an open rate of 30% in their herd, the highest open rate their ranch has ever experienced. Not only are these cattle open due to stress, but they also have low body condition scores from being harassed by wolves.

Western Justice has become a leading voice for producers who feel their concerns are often overlooked in larger policy conversations. Western Justice Legislative Fund has taken charge to get ranchers' voices heard.

Western Justice has one mission in mind to fix this problem: federally delist the gray wolf and return management back to the states.

According to the Endangered Species Act's own standards, wolf populations have increased and recovered drastically over the last 20 years; it is time to manage this overpopulation correctly. Western Justice Legislative Fund has built a large coalition to federally delist the gray wolf, partnering with Hunter Nation, which has been an advocate for gray wolf delisting and has a strong presence in Washington, D.C. These two organizations create a powerful alliance with the same mission.

To date, more than 2,400 members nationwide have joined the Delist the Wolf Coalition, including organizations representing ranchers, hunters, trappers, outfitters, wildlife professionals, rural communities, and conservation advocates, collectively representing approximately 2 million stakeholders. Western Justice Legislative Fund has not only built an impressive coalition, but Western Justice has also had boots on the ground documenting these stories to be told. Western Justice has been documenting information, gathering proof, and collecting real stories. We are working closely with agricultural communities and building momentum to bring these concerns to policymakers for change.

In the effort to document and share the stories of those affected by poor wolf management, Western Justice has released the documentary series Wolves: True Conflict. Episode 1 took place in Eastern Washington, where wolf populations have nearly tripled in size and ranchers cannot find relief from wolf depredations. Many ranches lose nearly 40% to 50% of their calf crop a year due to open rates and wolf depredations in the area. Within just one week of being released, Episode 1 reached 100k views due to the mind-blowing reality Washington ranches are facing every day. Episode 1 can be viewed on YouTube on the Western Justice C3 channel.

But Washington state is not the only state with wolf issues. The Western Justice film crew traveled to Northern California in the beginning of May to document the realities of area ranchers and their wolf crisis. In the first 24 hours of the crew being in Northern California, there were two confirmed wolf depredations on ranchers' private ground, and there is much more to tell about discoveries made on the Northern California filming trip. These stories are documented and shared in the next episode of Wolves: True Conflict, to be released in the coming months. It will also be available to watch on the Western Justice C3 YouTube channel.

By donating to Western Justice Legislative Fund, you help ranchers fight the wolf issues facing them today. Memberships and donations also help Western Justice engage in political action, and fund our research, education, outreach, and advocacy efforts, which reach thousands of individuals, organizations, and government entities. Our work provides lawmakers with the informational backup needed to make sound policy decisions. You can also help by:

- Signing onto the Western Justice Legislative Fund & Hunter Nation Delist the Wolf Coalition

- Watching and sharing our documentaries on YouTube

- Following our social media channels and sharing our content

Everyone's help is needed. Let's help those who feed America.

Organizations and individuals are encouraged to join the coalition by visiting westernjustice/wolf or wjustice/wolf and selecting“Join the WOLF Coalition Here.” Additional resources, including the documentary series Wolves: True Conflict and a current list of coalition members, are also available on the website. You can also scan the QR code here, which navigates you to westernjustice/wolf.

Justice Is Truth In Action.