Orange Jordan Participates In 4Th Edition Of Femitech

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 18 (Petra) -- Orange Jordan participated in the fourth edition of the growing regional event "FemiTech," organized by "Career 180" in partnership with "Jordan Source," a program under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship. The event aims to empower young women and female professionals in the technology sector by opening new horizons for learning, career pathways, and skill development necessary to contribute to a prosperous digital economy.

According to a company statement on Monday, this participation reflects Orange Jordan's ongoing approach to providing the tools and platforms that support women's potential, recognizing them as an essential component in accelerating the Kingdom's digital transformation.

During the event, Orange Jordan joined a panel discussion centered on women leading the digital landscape. The session highlighted several pivotal pillars aimed at supporting ambitious women, including the challenges women face in the labor market, strategies for building credibility in tech environments, and the importance of mentorship, support systems, and networking. It also addressed key skills that drive career growth and how corporations and ecosystems can improve their institutional backing for women in the technology field.

The telecommunications company reaffirmed that its participation embodies its steadfast commitment to women's empowerment. This commitment is mirrored across its various specialized initiatives, most notably the "Hello Women" program, which is designed to enhance the presence and representation of women within the information and communications technology (ICT) sector.

//Petra// AF