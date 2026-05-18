New Crypto Pepeto Announces $10.08 Million Raised While Cardano Price Prediction Turns Bullish With 10X Target

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



New crypto Pepeto crossed $10,080,000 in presale funding, setting the fastest pace of any token this cycle. That amount shows how much belief sits behind the project, because holders do not put that kind of money in unless the upside is both real and large. Every day the total rises, returning buyers add bigger entries, and the community expands faster than projects with ten times the marketing spend.

Pepeto is built on Ethereum with tools that solve the problems still draining crypto holders daily, and the cardano price prediction shows that difference clearly as JAVON MARKS just set a $2.91 target on ADA based on a pattern matching the 2021 bull run per CryptoRank. A 10x move on ADA looks strong on paper, but look small next to what Pepeto could deliver.

New Crypto Pepeto Presale Hits $10.08 Million as the Cardano Price Prediction Shows Where Capital Is Moving

The $10.08 million that flowed into Pepeto shows the wallets behind it calculated the upside is too large to delay, and the Binance listing could arrive at any point, which makes the presale window tighter than most realize. The cardano price prediction running at the same time makes the difference hard to miss.

ADA trades at $0.27, up 6% in seven days per CoinGecko, with Google Cloud, MoneyGram, and Worldpay running as validators and whale addresses at a four-month peak of 424. T. Rowe Price filed an active crypto ETF listing ADA as the seventh largest component per CryptoRank, and Grayscale filed to convert its Cardano Trust into a spot ETF. JAVON MARKS targets $2.91, and CoinPedia extends the bull case to $5.00.

ADA at $0.27 reaching $2.91 is a 10x that plays out over months, and Pepeto at presale pricing with no $10 billion cap ceiling offers that kind of multiple before a single listing opens. Where Cardano built a separate chain over nine years that still lacks a DEX matching Uniswap, Pepeto already operates a live trading layer on Ethereum with zero fees, a bridge moving tokens across chains in seconds, and AI reviewing every contract before it clears. But the tools alone do not explain why capital is moving this fast, and that is where the community side of the story takes over.

Pepeto: Working Products Behind the Fastest Growing Presale This Cycle

What changes the picture is natural attention that no spending could create. Telegram channels gain thousands daily, copycat tokens keep appearing, and publications that ignored it two months ago now cover it regularly because nothing else draws this attention. That path matches what SHIB looked like before the wider market took notice. One wallet placed $8,000 into SHIB in 2020 and held $5.7 billion at the peak per Yahoo Finance, and a $1,000 position grew past $1 billion when SHIB reached a $41 billion cap with no working product behind it.

Every dollar of that return came from viral growth alone, and Pepeto tracks that path with a stronger team and finished products ahead of listing. The wallets buying ADA this quarter are also entering Pepeto at large sizes, because the cardano price prediction offers a gradual 10x increase while this new crypto is expected to deliver far more, and the most logical case is how original Pepe coin delivered over 150x on much less utility, traction, and potential than Pepeto, an opportunity that rarely comes this clear in the crypto market.

Conclusion

The cardano price prediction turned bullish and ADA holders hold solid drivers with the Van Rossum hard fork ahead and whale addresses at a four-month high, but every cycle confirms the largest returns went to early entries in projects with working tools and real demand that spreads on its own, and Pepeto fits that better than anything else on the market right now.

The presale accelerates with each stage and $10.08 million raised shows the market already made its call, because once this round ends the entry price rises and never comes back. Thousands missed SHIB by days and watched others collect returns that belonged to them, and ADA's 10x looks modest next to what Pepeto offers at presale pricing, which is why this window open now is getting urgent, such opportunities don't last for long, and it will become either the best decision of a lifetime or a regret that does not fade.