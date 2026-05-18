Zelensky Approves New Special Operations Against Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he had approved new operations against the aggressor state.

Zelensky stated this in his evening address, according to Ukrinform.

"I have approved new operations for our special services and our Defense Forces of Ukraine," Zelensky said while referring to the consequences of another round of Russian attacks against Ukrainian cities.

In this context, he also thanked all soldiers and every weapons manufacturer for ensuring that "the aggressor feel pain, and for ensuring that every victim in Ukraine of Russia's strikes, of Russian state madness, does not remain without just retribution."

Zelensky: Russia has lost 10% of its oil refining capacity, Putin leads his country toward bankruptcy

As previously reported, on May 14 Volodymyr Zelensky said he had instructed the intelligence services to propose possible formats of response to a two-day attack during which the Russians used 1,567 drones and 56 missiles of various types.

On May 17, drones carried out a massive attack on the Moscow region.