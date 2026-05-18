Pope Leo XIV Voices Deep Concern Over Lebanon And Middle East Crisis

MENAFN - AzerNews) Pope Leo XIV said Monday he was deeply concerned for Lebanon and the Middle East,reports, citing ANSA.

Speaking after meeting with Aram I, Patriarch of the Armenian Church from Lebanon, in the Vatican, Leo said: "It reminds me of the beloved homeland from which he comes, which I had the joy of visiting last December.

This land of Lebanon, so dear to my heart, which has for so long demonstrated to the entire world that it is possible for people of different cultures and religions to live together as a single nation, continues to face difficult trials." Leo emphasised his "deep concern" for the Lebanese people, "at a time when the unity and integrity of the country are once again threatened," and for the Churches of the Middle East.