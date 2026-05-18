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BTC/USD Forecast Today 18/05: Bitcoin Drops (Video&Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Bitcoin has fallen a bit during the early trading session on Friday as the 200-day EMA continues to be an area of significant resistance. Interest rates in America have screamed higher and that of course works against the idea of buying far out on the risk appetite curve. So, I'm watching this very closely because while the war has gone on Bitcoin has done fairly well but we are struggling with the 200-day EMA.
I like buying dips. I just think you're going to have to be very cautious with your position size.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade Bitcoin forecasts & predictions? We've shortlisted the best MT4 crypto brokers in the industry for you.
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