Iran Broadcast Deepens Gulf Alarm Arabian Post

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Tehran's state broadcasting apparatus has drawn Gulf attention after a presenter fired at a target bearing the UAE flag during a televised firearms training segment, an on-air act that added a provocative media dimension to sharpening tensions between Iran and Abu Dhabi.

The segment, aired on the state-run Ofogh TV network, showed a firearms instructor guiding the presenter through the handling of a Kalashnikov-style rifle before shots were fired towards the flag target. The broadcast circulated widely online as regional governments were already dealing with drone threats, warnings from Tehran-linked figures and heightened concern around energy and nuclear infrastructure.

The presenter's action appeared less a routine training demonstration than a symbolic escalation in a confrontation increasingly shaped by political theatre, militia messaging and televised mobilisation. Iranian state outlets have used primetime platforms to project domestic readiness, with weapons handling segments and martial rhetoric framed around resistance to foreign pressure and regional adversaries. The use of the UAE flag turned a studio demonstration into a direct visual provocation aimed at one of the Gulf's most prominent diplomatic and commercial centres.

The incident followed warnings from figures close to Iran's leadership against Gulf states hosting Western military assets. Mohammad Mokhber, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, warned Kuwait and the UAE that Tehran's restraint would not last indefinitely, accusing them of allowing their territory to be used by Iran's enemies. The timing placed the broadcast within a wider pressure campaign rather than an isolated media lapse.

Abu Dhabi has been on heightened alert after a drone strike near the Barakah nuclear power plant in Al Dhafra triggered a fire without causing injuries or a radiation leak. Two other drones were intercepted, and authorities described the attack as a dangerous escalation. Barakah, developed with South Korean support, is a central part of the UAE's civilian nuclear energy programme and supplies a major share of the country's electricity needs.

See also Hormuz shutdown sends oil higher again

The strike near Barakah sharpened concern because nuclear facilities, even when not directly damaged, carry risks that extend beyond the immediate battlefield. Emergency systems were activated, radiation levels remained normal and operations continued under safety protocols. Yet the episode underscored the vulnerability of high-value infrastructure in a conflict environment where drones, proxy networks and cross-border messaging have blurred the line between warning and attack.

UAE officials have warned that threats to sovereignty and civilian infrastructure will not be tolerated, while diplomatic channels have been used to alert international nuclear safety bodies. The broader Gulf response has also included security coordination, drone interception and public condemnation of attacks on civilian sites. Saudi Arabia reported drone incidents of its own, widening the sense that Gulf energy and strategic infrastructure remain exposed to spillover from the confrontation involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

For Tehran, state television has long served as an extension of official messaging, particularly during periods of confrontation. Programmes linked to security themes often blend deterrence, domestic mobilisation and ideological signalling. The firing at the UAE flag fits that pattern, but its visual bluntness has raised the risk of diplomatic fallout because national symbols carry weight in regional politics and may be interpreted as a direct insult rather than a rhetorical flourish.