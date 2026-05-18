Knowbe4 Expands Cyber Safety Beyond Workplaces Arabian Post

The programme, formally called Cyber Awareness Program for You, marks a shift by the Tampa Bay-based digital workforce security company from corporate training into a broader public education model. It arrives as online risks once treated as workplace security issues are increasingly reaching homes through messaging apps, social media, gaming platforms, school devices and generative AI tools.

CAPY is designed as a mobile-first hub with short lessons, family resources and age-specific pathways. The company says the content is available without logins, fees or access barriers, with most lessons taking less than four minutes. Its structure includes tailored sections for younger children, parents and technology-aware adults, seniors and families learning together.

The launch gives KnowBe4 a consumer-facing role in a market where cyber awareness training has long been dominated by employers, schools and government campaigns. Its corporate platform is used by more than 70,000 organisations worldwide and combines attack simulation, security awareness training, collaboration security and AI-related risk tools.

For children, the hub includes games, colouring books and short lessons on spotting phishing attempts, using stronger passwords and navigating the internet safely. Teen-focused material covers cyberbullying, AI safety and sextortion, while adult modules address email scams, social media attacks, mobile device security, password protection and home network safety.

The company has organised the material into 20 short assets across four themed playlists, using a streaming-style interface intended to make cyber safety feel less technical and more approachable for families. That design choice reflects a wider industry recognition that long compliance-style training rarely translates well into household behaviour.

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Bryan Palma, chief executive officer of KnowBe4, said the launch was intended to make security awareness“accessible and appealing for everyone”. He said free content could help families“come together and learn” how to protect themselves against threats that now extend far beyond office networks.

The timing is significant. Cyber-enabled crime has become a mass-market risk, with fraudsters using social engineering, voice cloning, fake profiles, manipulated images and convincing videos to target both individuals and institutions. Complaints linked to cyber-enabled crime passed one million in 2025, with reported losses approaching $21 billion. AI-related complaints alone accounted for nearly $893 million in losses.

Children face a distinct set of risks. Reports involving generative AI and child exploitation have climbed sharply, while financial sextortion and online enticement have become major areas of concern for families, schools and law enforcement. One child protection clearing house recorded a 1,325% increase in reports involving generative AI technology in 2024, along with nearly 100 reports of financial sextortion per day.

AI-generated abuse has added urgency to the need for practical education. New evidence across 11 countries found at least 1.2 million children had disclosed that their images were manipulated into sexually explicit deepfakes over a one-year period. The findings also showed that many children were aware of the risk, with concern levels varying widely by country.

Lisa Plaggemier, executive director of the National Cybersecurity Alliance, said cybersecurity now“starts at home” and families need resources that are practical and engaging for different age groups. She said initiatives such as CAPY could help parents, caregivers and children develop safer habits together as threats ranging from phishing to AI-enabled deepfakes become more sophisticated.

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KnowBe4's move also fits its wider product strategy. The company has been expanding from traditional human-risk training into AI-agent security, custom content creation and adaptive awareness tools. Its newer enterprise products use generative AI to build tailored training, including modules linked to deepfake risks and internal policy content.

The family hub, however, is positioned differently from paid enterprise training. Rather than focusing on employee compliance, it seeks to normalise cyber hygiene as a household routine. The emphasis is on small behavioural changes: pausing before clicking links, checking the source of messages, using better passwords, recognising manipulative tactics and understanding how AI can be used to deceive.