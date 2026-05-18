Musk Prepares Spacex For Record Market Debut Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Elon Musk has signalled that SpaceX is moving towards a public listing“pretty soon”, setting the stage for what could become the largest stock market debut on record and a defining test of investor appetite for space, satellite internet and artificial intelligence businesses.

Musk said he was back in Texas working on plans for the initial public offering as SpaceX prepares to open itself to public market investors after more than two decades as a closely held company. The move comes as the company's private valuation has climbed sharply, helped by the expansion of Starlink, its reusable rocket business and its growing links with Musk's wider technology empire.

SpaceX is targeting a listing on Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX, with market expectations centred on a possible June timetable. The offering could raise about $75 billion and value the company at roughly $1.75 trillion, placing it well above the biggest listings seen on Wall Street. A higher valuation nearer $2 trillion has also been discussed in private market circles, though the final figure will depend on demand from institutional investors, retail allocation plans and the pricing range set before the float.

Shareholders have approved a five-for-one stock split, reducing the fair market value of each share from $526.59 to $105.32. The move is expected to make the stock more accessible before the offering and reflects the company's effort to widen participation beyond sovereign funds, venture investors and private-market specialists. SpaceX has not issued a detailed public prospectus, leaving investors to weigh reported financial figures against the company's scale, strategic assets and execution risks.

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Starlink is the central pillar of the investment case. The satellite internet service has grown from a niche broadband option for remote users into a global communications platform serving households, shipping companies, airlines, military clients and emergency networks. Subscriber numbers have expanded rapidly, while the service has become the most visible commercial example of how SpaceX's launch advantage feeds directly into a recurring revenue business.

That advantage rests on the Falcon 9 rocket fleet, which has reshaped launch economics through reusability and high launch cadence. SpaceX continues to dominate commercial launches and remains deeply embedded in US civil and defence space programmes. Its Dragon spacecraft carries crew and cargo to the International Space Station, while the company's launch infrastructure in Texas, Florida and California supports a scale of operations few competitors can match.

The IPO narrative has been strengthened by the company's ambitions for Starship, the heavy-lift reusable rocket system designed to carry large payloads, support lunar missions and eventually enable Mars operations. Starship remains a development programme with high technical and regulatory risk, but its potential role in deploying larger Starlink satellites and reducing launch costs is central to the long-term valuation argument.

SpaceX is also exploring additional launch sites as it prepares for a future in which rocket operations could become more frequent and geographically dispersed. Starbase in Texas remains the symbolic centre of Musk's space ambitions, while Florida facilities are being expanded to support heavier launch activity. Such plans will require sustained regulatory approvals, environmental reviews and community engagement, all of which could affect timelines.

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The company's growing association with artificial intelligence has added another layer to investor interest. SpaceX's combination with Musk's xAI operation has drawn attention to possible links between satellite infrastructure, orbital computing capacity and AI workloads. Supporters view the combination as a way to build a vertically integrated technology platform spanning connectivity, launch, data and computation. Critics argue that the AI angle could inflate expectations before the underlying business model is fully proven.

Governance will be another major focus. Musk's leadership has built SpaceX into the world's most valuable private aerospace company, but his public-market record at Tesla has also shown how closely investor confidence can be tied to his personal conduct, political interventions and shifting priorities. SpaceX investors will examine voting rights, board independence, related-party dealings and the level of Musk's control after listing.

A successful SpaceX debut would reshape capital markets for private technology giants and could reopen the door for other large listings after a cautious period for IPOs. It would also test whether public investors are prepared to value a company not only on current earnings, but on the prospect of controlling the infrastructure of low-Earth orbit, deep-space transport and satellite-based communications.