Deep Robotics Launches Lynx M20S Wheeled-Legged Robot For Industrial Operations

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Deep Robotics has unveiled its next-generation industry-grade wheeled-legged robot, the Lynx M20S. As an iterative upgrade to the Lynx M20, the M20S achieves leapfrog advancements in three core performance areas: load capacity, protection, and speed, significantly improving industry adaptability and operational efficiency.

Designed as an intelligent, hardcore all-terrain operational platform, the launch of the Lynx M20S will further expand the application boundaries in diverse industry scenarios such as power inspection, security patrols, and emergency firefighting.

The Lynx M20S is a new-generation industry-grade wheeled-legged robot purpose-built for complex terrains and hazardous environments.

It features a self-developed AI motion control algorithm that can adapt the robot's posture in real time and dynamically match gait to the terrain, confidently conquering extreme conditions such as rugged mountain roads, muddy wetlands, debris-strewn obstacle fields, and steep staircases.

It comes standard with dual ultra-wide-angle LiDAR for omnidirectional navigation and obstacle avoidance, enabling high-precision autonomous positioning, intelligent obstacle circumvention, and full-scenario path planning.

Paired with a dual-battery bay hot-swappable power supply system, it supports rapid battery exchange and uninterrupted operation, further enhancing long-term operational efficiency.

Load capacity upgrade: A comprehensive leap in heavy payload

The Lynx M20S achieves a dramatic increase in load capacity while maintaining the same self-weight, far exceeding the mainstream level among industry peers. On regular flat terrain, its continuous load capacity reaches 35kg – 233 percent of the previous generation – representing a qualitative leap in heavy-duty capability.

Moreover, the robot dog can operate stably across all-terrain environments such as grass, sand, gravel, and muddy surfaces, easily climbing stair steps of 20-25cm and navigating platforms 60-80cm high, confidently handling various complex terrain traversal challenges.

By optimizing and upgrading the overall structure without increasing its own weight, it achieves a hardcore improvement in load capacity, enabling it to carry more inspection, reconnaissance, and operation modules, greatly expanding industry application flexibility and adaptability.

This effectively broadens its use in diverse fields such as small logistics parcel transport, specialized equipment mounting, and rapid emergency material transfer.

Protection upgrade: Coping with extreme environments with ease

The Lynx M20S features a comprehensive protection upgrade to IP67 rating, capable of withstanding immersion in water up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. It can confidently operate under harsh conditions such as wading through water, high-pressure spray, and heavy rain.

This capability is particularly valuable in firefighting and emergency scenarios, allowing stable traversal through both flooded areas around fire scenes and rescue routes under extreme weather.

At the same time, its operating temperature range has been widened to -30°C to 55°C, breaking through low-temperature limits among peers. This covers year-round operations in extremely cold regions such as Mohe and Hulunbuir in China, as well as high-altitude low-temperature stations.

Regarding noise reduction, the robot's operating noise has been optimized to ≤55dB, greatly enhancing its suitability for low-noise environments.

For example, during security patrols in industrial parks, the Lynx M20S can perform night-time or quiet-area tasks without disturbing residents or interfering with the scene, while also meeting diverse low-noise requirements such as campus patrols, covert reconnaissance, and indoor research.

Speed upgrade: Breaking new limits for efficient operation

The Lynx M20S achieves a top speed of 9 m/s, comprehensively leading the industry at the same level. Additionally, its no-load battery life has been increased to 3.5-5 hours, and its load battery life to 2.5-3.5 hours.

Paired with the dual-battery hot-swappable quick-change technology, this enables high-speed, long-lasting, continuous operation.

This combination is especially suitable for power inspection scenarios. In routine inspections of small substations, it can quickly cover multiple points.

In utility tunnel inspections, it handles both complex terrains like steep slopes and stairs as well as long-distance continuous operation requirements.

In outdoor power maintenance, it copes with harsh road conditions while ensuring prolonged uninterrupted operation, providing the power industry with efficient and reliable intelligent operational support.

As the new-generation benchmark of Deep Robotics' wheeled-legged robot product line, the Lynx M20S uses higher load capacity to expand operational boundaries, higher protection to conquer complex environments, and higher speed to enhance operational efficiency, further solidifying Deep Robotics' technological leadership and industry benchmark position in the wheeled-legged robot field.

As a leader in embodied AI innovation and application, Deep Robotics will continue to launch more major products this year, expand deployments across more scenarios, and empower thousands of industries with advanced embodied intelligence, ushering in a new era of higher quality, greater safety, and higher efficiency for intelligent industrial development.