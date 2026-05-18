Rare 'Ocean Dream' Diamond Sells For Record $17.3 Million At Christie's

MENAFN - USA Art News) Christie's Geneva Sets a Record as“Ocean Dream” Sells for $17.3 Million

A 5.5-carat blue-green diamond became the week's most closely watched lot when Christie's Geneva sold“Ocean Dream” for $17.3 million, establishing a record for a fancy vivid blue-green diamond at auction. The stone closed the sale after a 20-minute bidding battle and finished far above its presale estimate of roughly $9 million to $13 million.

The result underscores how top-tier jewelry continues to command intense competition when rarity, color, and provenance align. In this case, the final lot in the sale drew sustained attention from bidders willing to push the price well beyond expectations.

The auction headline was only one part of a broader round of art-world news. In London, the Wellcome Collection said it will return around 2,000 sacred Jain manuscripts to the Jain religious community under a new restitution framework developed with the Institute of Jainology and the University of Birmingham. The manuscripts date from the 15th to the 19th century, and more than half were originally acquired from a Jain temple in what is now Pakistan. The institution acknowledged that many of the works were bought at a low price and against the best interests of their original owners.

Museum partnerships also continued to expand. M+ in Hong Kong and Paris's Centre Pompidou announced a multi-year strategic alliance focused on exhibition programs, signaling a growing appetite for cross-institutional collaboration across continents. Such agreements increasingly shape how museums share expertise, circulate exhibitions, and position themselves within a global cultural network.

Taken together, the week's developments point to an art world balancing market spectacle with deeper questions of stewardship, access, and institutional responsibility.